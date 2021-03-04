The Burberry Spring ’21 Campaign Places Mermaids In the Wild

Burberry is heading to the great outdoors for its Spring ’21 campaign! Under the creative direction of Riccardo Tisci, the British luxury brand sought inspiration from the beauty of nature for its most recent ad series.

This season explores the theme of contrasting the artificial with the natural—which was instantly evident in the collection’s forest-lined runway show last Fall. That same duality is apparent in the new campaign, with Juergen Teller photographing models in both a standard studio and against lush outdoor greenery. By merging the images together, he highlights the juxtaposition of different environments and viewpoints. See for yourself!

“I have always been inspired by the concept of duality, so it was amazing to see the unique energy and dynamic tension that was found in the fusion of all these worlds. This campaign is all about continuing that examination of different perspectives, contrasting the rawness of the internal environment with the ever-blooming nature of the outdoors,” Tisci said in a release.

The collection’s primary theme of a love story between a shark and mermaid took center stage, seen through printed coats, fishnet-like crystals, and an array of oceanic blue hues ranging from cerulean to navy. Tisci’s signature combination of modern, utilitarian pieces with romantic details (which he’s toyed with at Burberry since his designer appointment there two years ago) was also a highlight of the campaign, which is styled by Katy England.

Collared shirts are worn beneath bright orange overalls, intricate knits alongside monochrome tan suiting, and ruffled chiffon dresses are paired with futuristic glasses—showing the crossing of lines between the elegant and the rebellious. The combination of classic pieces with streetwear styles is another signature of Tisci’s as well, as seen throughout his tenure at Burberry and previous designs for Givenchy.

The Spring ’21 campaign breaks new ground for Burberry, taking many of its arresting visuals from the surrounding nature. The sharp contrast of technical garments, canvas bags, and sharp leather boots—worn by models like Anok Yai, Liv Walter, Tyler Forbes, and Kayako Higuchi—paints a picture we’ve visualized since the pandemic began: when it’s safer to go out again, we’ll be sheltered from the outside world by modern and daring clothes.

Instead of crafting an entirely new world for the spring season, Tisci relied upon the existing one to serve as the collection’s setting and play with its mythological influences. Needless to say, it’s hit its mark!

See the Burberry Spring ’21 campaign below:

