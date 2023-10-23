WGACA Celebrates ALT, Cardi B Stops By The UGG Feel House, Uptown With Ralph Lauren, Plus! What Brought Victoria Beckham To Miami?…

What Goes Around Comes Around debuts exclusive André Leon Talley collection

At the WGACA boutique on Brighton Way in Beverly Hills, A listers gathered to raise a glass to the late, legendary fashion force André Leon Talley. The luxury vintage curator has released an exclusive 49-piece capsule of haute couture, custom luggage, handbags, and more from the personal collection of ALT, which was on display in all its glory at the soirée last week. Attendees marveled at precious, rare, and iconic items from the former Vogue/Vanity Fair editor’s archives, which were sourced from a recent Christie’s auction as well as via Talley’s own estate, while enjoying champagne and a DJ set by Guillaume Viau. Among those who joined co-founders Seth Weisser and Gerard Maione were Tracee Ellis Ross, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lori Harvey, Big Sean, Jhene Aiko, Liza Koshy, Lily Rabe, Whitney Port-Rosenman, Duckwrth, Lauren Sherman, Corey Stokes, Christina Caradona, and Landon McGregor The collection is available for purchase in Beverly Hills now, or via the WGACA website.

Images: BFA

Polo Ralph Lauren and The Culture Club host a live podcast recording and party

To officially unveil the Fall 2023 Polo Originals collection, Polo Ralph Lauren and The Culture Club—a podcast from Jeff Carvalho, Ruba Abu-Nimah, Jian Deleon, and Ben Dietz—came together for a live talk show with several notable gents. The speaker lineup included Michael Williams of marketing agency A Continuous Lean, the owner of beloved LES joint Scarr’s Pizza, Scarr Pimentel, and Lord Charlie March of famous British estate Goodwood. The evening’s discussion focussed on everything from vintage car collecting and style to the illustrious history of British motor sports, as well as behind-the-scenes intel on Ralph Lauren’s special takeover at this year’s Goodwood Revival festival. Following the pod recording, attendees were welcomed at the Ralph Lauren Men’s Mansion, where a dedicated old-fashioned bar greeted them, as well as music by DJ Amrit Tietz and a special art display by Swiss artist Fabian Oefner. At the end of the night, guests received an exclusive digital collectible of Mr. Lauren’s Bentley Blower, which had been created for the occasion by Oefner. Among the crowd were Daniel Arsham, Zachary Weiss, Kate Bartlett, Luca Mornet, Simon Goldman, Drew Joiner, Wesley Breed, Kareem Rahma, Denny Balmaceda, Alfonso Fernandez Navas, Rashad Minnick, John Ortved, and more.

Images: Nick Riley Bentham

Victoria Beckham & friends step out to support Isabela Rangel Grutman at collection launch

The latest Miami hotspot has flung open its doors, with a suitably starry bash. Casadonna, the newest jewel in the Groot Hospitality crown, was the backdrop for the launch of ready to wear brand Rangel’s new Le Sud collection over the weekend. Rangel, the fashion line inspired by Brazil created by model Isabela Rangel Grutman, also partnered with prominent Latin American footwear brand Arezzo for a runway outing to showcase beautiful, wearable pieces from head-to-toe; all intended to evoke the free spirit of the Riviera and the South of France…intermixed with Brazilian flair, bien sur. The chic daytime fashion show brought out guests including Victoria Beckham, Winnie Harlow, Alix Earle, Camila Coehlo, Melissa Wood Tepperberg, Dafne Evangelista, Elena Galera, Antonela Rocuzzo, Vita Sidorkina-Morabito, and many more.

Images: BFA

UGG unveiled its newest Feel House

Southern California-based lifestyle brand UGG has cut the ribbon on its next ‘Feel House’ concept, now sitting cozy at the HBX New York Flagship. To celebrate, UGG and HBX came together to welcome industry insiders and tastemakers, including Cardi B, Offset, and Aleali May, to come check it out. Also on display was the new Fall 2023 all-gender UGGextreme collection, all the more reason for a late night party with a DJ set by Dylan Ali.

Images: BFA

