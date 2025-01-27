MyTheresa Is Getting A New Acquisition—And A Company Name Change!

New horizons are in sight for MyTheresa! The European retailer’s parent company, MYT Netherlands Parent BV, is set to be renamed LuxExperience BV, according to Fashion Network USA. The makeover comes alongside MYT’s intended acquisition of Yoox Net-a-Porter, which will result in the company owning Yoox in addition to MyTheresa, Net-A-Porter, The Outet, and Mr. Porter. As the company strategizes its new business, its decided to use LuxExperience to encompass all five retailers—plus a new listing on the NYSE, “LUXE.”

Jacquemus Embraces Supermodel Elegance For Fall 2025

As Paris Fashion Week Men’s drew to a close, Jacquemus put on an intimate Fall 2025 runway show with a formal attitude. Simon Porte Jacquemus’ latest collection placed an emphasis on form and movement, seen in fluid silk dresses and simple coats with added drama from details like frothy feathers and glossy buttons. The brand shone as a standout with its all-star model lineup, including Alex Consani, Christy Turlington, Adriana Lima, Mona Tougaard, and Irina Shayk—plus a star-studded front row featuring Carla Bruni, Pamela Anderson, Tyla, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, and Central Cee. The brand was one of several showing off-calendar from the traditional Haute Couture and Paris Fashion Week schedules this season, alongside Patou and Toteme.

All images: Courtesy of Jacquemus

Haute Couture Week Kicks Off In Paris!

Haute Couture Week is here! Following Milan and Paris’ slate of menswear shows, haute couture collections will take over Paris from January 27 to January 31. Schiaparelli‘s taken social media by storm again with Daniel Roseberry’s Fall 2025 “Icarus” show inspired by antique ribbons from Lyon, complete with star models like Kendall Jenner, Alex Consani, and Lola Bahia. Day 1 will also include new collections from Dior, Georges Hobeika, Alexandre Vauthier, and Giambattista Valli. Next on the lineup? Chanel, Giorgio Armani Privé, Elie Saab, Viktor&Rolf, and Germanier—plus Alessandro Michele’s debut for Valentino couture and Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s guest-designed collection at Jean Paul Gaultier. Watch this space!

All images: Courtesy of Schiaparelli

Marc Jacobs x The Standard Hotel

This year’s Sundance Film Festival marked the debut of an exciting new partnership between Marc Jacobs’ iconic Bookmarc bookstore and The Standard Hotel! Bookmarc brought its whimsical NYC charm to Park City, Utah with a vibrant event on Sunday, celebrating the pair’s new venture. The occasion also celebrated the film adaptation of Linda Rosenkrantz’s book Peter Hujar’s Day, with a signing by Rosenkrantz herself—plus appearances by cast members attending the film’s Sundance screening, including Ben Whishaw and Rebecca Hall. In the future, the Bookmarc and The Standard will continue hosting star-studded book launches, signings, pop-up concepts, exclusive drops, and more—all in the spirit of combining fashion and hospitality.

Additional reporting by Preston Lyles.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.