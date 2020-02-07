Chic Report

Oscars Predictions from the Blvgari Party Red Carpet

by Sophie and Charlotte Bickley
by Sophie and Charlotte Bickley
Jeannie Mai, Lily Aldridge, Jean-Christophe Babin, Naomi Scott, Zendaya (BFA)

Hi, everyone! Sophie and Charlotte here and we have special coverage for you today. Last night we attended the Bvlgari party at the Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn. We had the pleasure of doing red carpet coverage for The Daily where we spotted  Alexander Wang, Alton Mason, Candice Swanapoel, Indya Moore, Carolyn Murphy, Cody Simpson, Daphne Groeneveld, David Gandy, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Martha Hunt, James Turlington, and many more! 

The jewelry brand’s new campaign muses, Lily Aldridge, Zendaya, and Naomi Scott, were on hand rocking the carpet, while a pregnant Ciara blew us away — both with her epic performance and her futuristic, all-black outfit.

With Oscars weekend on the horizon, we nabbed a few minutes with Jon Kortajarena, actor Will Peltz, and Lily Aldridge to hear their predictions about red carpet and movie wins on the night.

Jon Kortajarena (BFA)

Charlotte: You’ve been an ambassador of Bvlgari for awhile now, how do you feel about the new collection?
Jon Kortajarena: I love it! Today we are presenting the B.Zero1 Rock [collection] and of course I’m wearing rings and a necklace from the collection. My watch is also Bvlgari. It’s not from the collection, but it’s a total classic and I wear it all the time.

Charlotte: Switching gears a little, the Oscars are this weekend. What are you doing to celebrate?
I’ll be in LA. I’m attending the Vanity Fair party and also a few other events, but I’m most excited for the Vanity Fair party.

Charlotte: Who do you think is going to win best picture?
I don’t know, but what I truly believe is [that] Pedro Almodóvar’s Pain and Glory is going to win the nomination for Best Foreign Film. Pedro, I’m rooting for you!

Lily Aldridge (BFA)

Charlotte: Lily, congrats on being apart of the new Mai Troppo campaign! How do you feel about being chosen?
Lily Aldridge: Well the collection, it’s just so beautiful! It feels so amazing and iconic and I’m so happy to be a part of it with my girls [Zendaya and Naomi.]

Charlotte: What are you doing for the Oscars?
I am going to be hosting the red carpet on E! 

Indya Moore, Will Peltz, Roberto Rossellini Jr., RJ King (BFA)

Sophie: Will, We know you are from a family of actors, are you watching the Oscars on Sunday?
Will Peltz: Of course!

Sophie: Which movie do you want to win Best Picture?
I would love to see Parasite win. It probably will win Best Foreign Film at least. The movie was just so sick, so I really hope it wins something!

Check out more of last night’s fashion events here.

