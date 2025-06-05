Frasier Sterling Turned Her Jewelry Brand Into A Viral Sporty Sensation At Target

Charlotte Bickley sits down with the visionary behind Frasier Sterling, the designer that’s taken the accessories world by storm. From the fashion jewelry brand’s cult following among A-listers like the Jenner sisters and Hailey Bieber to its bold expansion into a full-fledged empire, the label’s latest venture—Frasier Sterling Sport—has landed in most Target stores nationwide with a viral collection of hats and totes. Designed for the high-low girl who pairs Bergdorf Goodman jewelry with sporty Target finds, this line taps into the rise of tennis, golf, and pickleball culture. With millions of social media impressions and a chic Bel Air launch event attended by fashion’s coolest tastemakers, Frasier Sterling is redefining accessible luxury. Here’s how it all happened!

Tell us about your journey with Frasier Sterling! How did you go from launching a jewelry brand in 2014 to creating a viral sportswear-inspired collection for Target?

I started Frasier Sterling when I was in college. I was working at Fred Segal and making jewelry for fun! I would get compliments all the time and that ultimately led me to start FS. Living in LA, the whole thing was just so organic and truly took on a life of its own so fast. We had a lot of celebs and influencers supporting us from day one. That mixed with a handful of key retailers at the time like Revolve, Planet Blue and Fred Segal played such a pivotal role in launching the brand. Fast forward to 2022, FS was growing fast and I decided it was time to expand into additional accessories categories! I wear baseball hats every day, so naturally that was the first category I went for! The hats took off like wildfire. Every drop sold out immediately! It brought me back to the early days of FS. When you know, you know. When Target approached us about creating a collection of hats and totes for their sport department—I loved the concept! The idea that you could buy our jewelry in Bergdorf and then pick up one of our hats to play tennis in at Target felt so authentic. And just like that Frasier Sterling Sport was born!

Frasier Sterling Sport is a bold pivot from jewelry to hats and totes. What sparked the idea to dive into this new category?

I actually raised venture capital in 2022 to grow the brand beyond jewelry. Hats were at the top of my list because as I said before — I just wear them so often! When Target came to us with the idea, the timing couldn’t have been better! It was definitely a bold move and an undertaking to say the least but they were the dream partner. To put the logistics of this order into perspective for you, our first shipment filled over twenty five 18 wheelers!

The response to your hats was explosive! Can you share a specific moment when you realized they were going to be a game-changer for the brand?

I was in a board meeting reviewing sales by category and saw that hats had completely overtaken jewelry — and this was pre-Target! That was a real eye-opening moment for me.

How did Target first approach you for this collaboration? What was it like designing an exclusive 16-piece collection for such a massive retailer?

I was eight months pregnant when they emailed me about partnering on the collection and on top of that, the timeline was very tight! My designer and I pulled several all nighters ensuring every detail was perfect. We also had to go into production almost immediately. I was in the delivery room picking embroidery colors, finalizing samples etc. It was insane — but I am so grateful for the opportunity!

You’ve described the Frasier Sterling Sport girl as someone who shops at Bergdorfs but grabs a tennis hat at Target. How did you capture that high/low vibe in the collection’s design?

I’m such a high/low girlie myself so my North Star while designing this was — would I wear this?

Tennis, golf, and pickleball are having a huge cultural moment. How did you weave those sports’ iconography into the collection while keeping it true to Frasier Sterling’s signature style?

Frasier Sterling has always been rooted in authenticity. Even with the sporty direction of the collection, we made sure every detail from the icons to the color pallet stayed true to the brand DNA — cool, casual and chic! The outcome was something you could wear running errands in a work out set or to a tennis lesson at a country club!

Can you walk us through the Bel Air launch event? From tennis lessons to Erewhon bites, it sounded like the ultimate chic afternoon—what was your favorite moment?

To celebrate the launch, we hosted a chic, intimate event in Bel Air — this was a full circle moment since I lived in LA for eleven years and launched the brand there. We brought together some of our favorite girls for a stylish afternoon: tennis lessons with a pro, Erewhon bites, matcha, and of course my favorite part was seeing how everyone came styled in their favorite hat from the collection. The girls looked amazing and really impressed with their athletic skills!

You’ve worked with some major celebrities early on, like Hailey Bieber. How have those relationships shaped the brand’s growth and this Target launch?

Are you kidding! I owe those girls everything. We’ve been so lucky to have the support of celebs and influencers like Hailey Beiber, Elsa Hosk and Alix Earle. Everything Hailey touches turns to gold! Their support over the years was key to major milestones like the Target launch!

Frasier Sterling Sport is in most Target stores nationwide. How has that level of exposure changed the way you think about the brand’s future?

This moment with Target really marks an inflection point for FS! It’s by far our largest partnership to date. We are already working closely with the Target team on a number of exciting new projects that build on the success of this launch! It’s crazy because the brand has been around for a long time but it feels like we are just getting started!

What’s next for Frasier Sterling? Are there more sporty collections, retailer collabs, or entirely new categories on the horizon for 2025?Absolutely, yes to all of it! Our goal is to grow Frasier Sterling into an all encompassing accessories brand. We’ve built a strong foundation and now it’s time to thoughtfully expand into new categories! Right now, we’re developing a range of beauty focused accessories — think cosmetic pouches and hair clips, with so much more on the horizon! Also speaking of high/low — we’re relaunching Frasier Sterling Fine just in time for the holidays! We’re also already working on what’s next for Frasier Sterling Sport at Target, which we’re incredibly excited about! And later this year we’ll be expanding into new categories at Target too — so stay tuned, there’s a lot more to come!

All images: Courtesy of Frasier Sterling