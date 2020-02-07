Bvlgari Brings the Party to Brooklyn, A Special Premiere at Pier59

Check out pics and recaps from all of the chicest fashion fêtes below! And make sure to email us at events@chicreport.com for editorial coverage consideration.

Thursday, February 6

Bvlgari Hosts B.Zero1 Rock Party

The Italian jewelry brand unveiled its latest muses Zendaya, supermodel Lily Aldridge, and British actress Naomi Scott as faces of the “Mai Troppo” 2020 campaign. Guests including Candice Swanapoel, Jon Kortajarena, Indya Moore, Will Peltz, Joan Jett, Carolyn Murphy, and Nina Agdal celebrated the “more is more” theme and enjoyed performances by Diplo and Ciara at the Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn.

The Cinema Society Hosts the Premiere of I Am You at Pier 59

UNICEF Ambassador and model Halima Aden hosted the premiere of I Am You, a film based on the true stories of Afghan refugees who fled their home, at Pier59 Studios. Aden was joined by guests including Nicole Miller, Marla Maples, Jonathan Cheban, Hunter McGrady, Timo Weiland, and designer Cynthia Rowley—who notably made the model’s ground-breaking Sports Illustrated burkini for the magazine’s cover last year.

Aden, who served as executive producer on the movie, explained to The Daily why the premiere of this important story took place during New York Fashion Week.

“Fashion for me has always been combing fashion and activism. I feel like the last three years since the beginning of my career I’ve tried my best to share with people my story,” Aden said. “To have a tool like this, where you visualize it and it’s a love story and she’s been to all five countries—war torn countries—to film it; it’s an actual journey that a lot of refuges find themselves in. It’s not that they’re escaping for a better job or a better opportunity. It’s life or death and we get to see that.”

Equipment Launch Fluid Collection

Equipment and The Phluid Project launched the FLUID Collection with a campaign featuring a roster of gender expressive, non-binary and transgender talent. The brand ambassadors included actor and activist Josyln DeFreece, disabled transgender model and activist Nicole Sgarlato, co-founder of BlackTransTy, Sir Knight, queer artist Vidal Francisco, entertainer and activist Cory Wade, trans identified model and activist, Jeremy Moineau and actor, model and influencer, Eric Rutherford. The event took place at the Equipment store in Soho with cocktails, a panel discussion, and tattoos!

UGG and Ovadia Throw Their Capsule Collection Release Party

Ugg and Ovadia hosted a release party at The Jane Hotel to celebrate the launch of their limited-edition capsule. As part of the release, the Ugg Classic Mini boot and Tasman slipper have been reimagined in Ovadia’s Brooklyn aesthetic. Notable guests at the party included

Wednesday, February 5

Kacey Musgraves and Boy Smells Celebrate the Launch of Their New Collaboration

Singer Kacey Musgraves and Boy Smells co-founders Matthew Herman and David Kien welcomed guests to an interactive, immersive experience at PUBLIC to celebrate their Slow Burn candle collaboration. Guests included designer Christian Siriano, editor Phillip Picardi, Meredith Melling, influencer Olivia Caputo, and Brock Williams and Chris Lin of style blog Yummertime.

