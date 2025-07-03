Charlotte Bickley’s Three-Month Wedding Glow-Up Plan

Since I’m a newlywed fresh off my wedding three weeks ago, I know the pressure to glow on your big day is real. My three-month glow-up plan is your roadmap to a radiant, natural look that stuns. Here’s the exact timeline that worked for me, with top pros in NYC and LA—plus tips for bicoastal brides splitting time between the two cities.
Month 3: Lay the Foundation
-
-
Skincare Kickoff (Step 1) with Dr. Marnie Nussbaum, Dermatologist (NYC): My wedding glow began with Dr. Marnie Nussbaum, a top dermatologist at her Upper East Side practice. With her stellar team, including Haley Faccia, we conducted a thorough skin check to manage my occasional dermatitis and designed a custom regimen. I started Clear + Brilliant laser treatments (two sessions, four weeks apart is the recommended) to enhance cell turnover and smooth texture. Pro tip: Complete your final laser a month before the wedding to avoid redness. Medical-grade serums and SPF kept my skin radiant. Hamptons bonus: Dr. Marnie is available out east this summer, ensuring no disruptions for brides who can’t make it to NYC!
-
Skincare Alternative with Dr. Hedyeh Ziai at Beverly Hills Hair Group (LA): For LA brides, Dr. Hedyeh Ziai is a stellar option. She offers Clear + Brilliant for radiance and texture, mirroring Dr. Marnie’s approach, or Microneedling with Salmon DNA for deeper rejuvenation, stimulating collagen with polynucleotides. Choose based on your skin’s needs. They also offer a lot of other services that could benefit you pre wedding!
-
First Facial at Stalle Studios (NYC) or with Lana (LA): Two weeks after my first laser or microneedling, I booked a facial. In NYC, Elizabeth at Stalle Studios’ Retrouvé Facial with dermaplaning exfoliated and hydrated for instant glow. In LA, Lana’s Salmon DNA Facial used non-pore-clogging products for research-driven radiance. Both ensure makeup-ready skin. Pro tip for serious skin concerns: If acne or complex issues are a struggle, start with Sofie Pavitt Face in NYC. Known as the “acne whisperer,” Sofie’s new studio features estheticians trained by her, delivering tailored solutions to clear skin before lasers or peels. I’d recommend using her ingredient checker, for products you’re using at home, ensuring no break outs pre wedding!
-
Body Prep with Dr. Marnie’s Team (NYC): For toned abs, arms, and a lifted butt, I did four TruSculpt Flex sessions over two weeks at Dr. Marnie’s. This non-invasive treatment sculpted my silhouette for gown fittings and the big day!
-
Nutrition Foundation with Shannon Sokolow (LA/NYC): I consulted Shannon Sokolow (virtually or in-person) for an anti-inflammatory diet to enhance my glow from within. The gut-skin connection is key, and a solid routine keeps everything in sync. She recommended high-protein, low-carb meal plans—think grilled salmon, avocado, and leafy greens—that reduced bloating and clarified my complexion.
- Laser Hair Removal with Sisters on the Go (NYC): For silky-smooth, hair-free skin, I added laser hair removal with Sisters On The Go, available in NYC LA. Their Laser Machine targets hair follicles with precision, offering safe, effective hair reduction for all skin types. I scheduled six sessions (four weeks apart) starting in Month 3 to ensure lasting results by the wedding. Pro tip: Shave 24 hours before each session and avoid sun exposure to maximize results. Perfect for underarms, legs, or bikini areas to complement your gown’s look.
-
Month 2: Build the Glow
-
The Perfect Peel with Lana (LA) or Clear + Brilliant/Microneedling (NYC/LA): Four weeks after my first treatment, I did “The Perfect Peel” with Lana in LA for a polished complexion. In NYC, opt for your second Clear + Brilliant with Dr. Marnie. In LA, Dr. Hedyeh Ziai offers Clear + Brilliant or Microneedling with Salmon DNA for collagen and glow. Time treatments for optimal recovery.
-
Second Facial at Stalle Studios (NYC) or with Lana (LA): Two weeks later, Elizabeth’s Retrouvé Facial (NYC) or Lana’s Salmon DNA Facial (LA) locked in hydration with dermaplaning and tailored masks.
-
InstaFacial with Dr. Jason Diamond (LA): Four weeks after the peel, Dr. Diamond’s InstaFacial (laser, PRP, microneedling, collagen mask) delivered red-carpet radiance. His InstaFacial Emulsion, used nightly, boosted collagen with retinoids, lipopeptides, and hyaluronic acid. If in NYC, stick with Dr. Marnie’s Clear + Brilliant.
-
Botox & Filler with Dafna at Contor Studio (NYC): One month out, Dafna’s natural Botox smoothed my forehead and crow’s feet, peaking at 14 days. Subtle lip filler added a plump look. I planned a touch-up for the week before, if needed. If you can’t get into Dafna, everyone else is amazing, too!
-
Lymphatic Drainage (NYC/LA): Weekly sessions began at eight weeks. In NYC, Lympathic by Talita or Rise Up Beauty’s culpted my silhouette. These services are offered at home which is amazing. In LA, Detox By Rebecca is amazing for lymphatic drainage flushed toxins for a snatched look.
-
Body Maintenance: I completed TruSculpt Flex sessions and added daily walks to keep up the results!
Month 1: Polished to Perfection
-
Bi-Weekly Facials (NYC/LA): Every two weeks, I saw Elizabeth (NYC) for Retrouvé Facials or Lana (LA) for Salmon DNA Facials. Dermaplaning kept my skin flawless and makeup-ready. Weekly facials are ideal if you have time!
-
Lash Lift with Klara at Beauty Lab (NYC): Two weeks before, Klara’s lash lift gave a natural curl that made my eyes pop without overdoing it. Loved how natural her approach was but anyone wanting a bit more, she also can do that too!
-
Spray Tan with The Tan Edit (NYC) or Jenni from SKJ in (LA): One week out (or the day before events), Erika’s custom spray tan at The Tan Edit delivered a streak-free, sun-kissed glow that complemented my skin tone. In LA, Sun Kissed by Jenni offers the same flawless service, tailored to perfection. Pro tip: Both Erika and Jenni can travel for your wedding, ensuring a radiant, even finish wherever you are.
-
Botox Touch-Up with Dafna (NYC): One week before, Dafna perfected my Botox for flawless skin. My earlier filler held, so we skipped more.
-
No-Peel Peel with Dr. Marnie (NYC): The week of, Dr. Marnie’s gentle chemical exfoliation gave radiant skin with zero downtime. A final skin check prevented breakouts.
Wedding Week: The Final Glow
-
Day Before: A final Retrouvé (Elizabeth, NYC) or Salmon DNA (Lana, LA) with dermaplaning made my skin filter-perfect—and I hydrated heavily!
Bicoastal Tips
-
NYC-LA Travel: Alternate treatments based on your city. Dr. Marnie/Dr. Hedyeh (NYC/LA) and Lana (LA) sync well for skincare continuity. Book pros early—Elizabeth, Lana, Dafna, and Sofie fill up fast!
-
Budget Hack: Can’t afford all treatments? Prioritize one Clear + Brilliant/Microneedling or Perfect Peel, bi-weekly facials, and a spray tan. Skip filler if your skin’s naturally plump.
-
Sensitive Skin: Ask Dr. Marnie, Sofie Pavitt Fcae, or Lana for gentler options like hydrating facials over peels. Always patch-test products.
