Skincare Kickoff (Step 1) with Dr. Marnie Nussbaum, Dermatologist (NYC): My wedding glow began with Dr. Marnie Nussbaum, a top dermatologist at her Upper East Side practice. With her stellar team, including Haley Faccia, we conducted a thorough skin check to manage my occasional dermatitis and designed a custom regimen. I started Clear + Brilliant laser treatments (two sessions, four weeks apart is the recommended) to enhance cell turnover and smooth texture. Pro tip: Complete your final laser a month before the wedding to avoid redness. Medical-grade serums and SPF kept my skin radiant. Hamptons bonus: Dr. Marnie is available out east this summer, ensuring no disruptions for brides who can’t make it to NYC!

Skincare Alternative with Dr. Hedyeh Ziai at Beverly Hills Hair Group (LA): For LA brides, Dr. Hedyeh Ziai is a stellar option. She offers Clear + Brilliant for radiance and texture, mirroring Dr. Marnie’s approach, or Microneedling with Salmon DNA for deeper rejuvenation, stimulating collagen with polynucleotides. Choose based on your skin’s needs. They also offer a lot of other services that could benefit you pre wedding!

First Facial at Stalle Studios (NYC) or with Lana (LA): Two weeks after my first laser or microneedling, I booked a facial. In NYC, Elizabeth at Stalle Studios’ Retrouvé Facial with dermaplaning exfoliated and hydrated for instant glow. In LA, Lana’s Salmon DNA Facial used non-pore-clogging products for research-driven radiance. Both ensure makeup-ready skin. Pro tip for serious skin concerns: If acne or complex issues are a struggle, start with Sofie Pavitt Face in NYC. Known as the “acne whisperer,” Sofie’s new studio features estheticians trained by her, delivering tailored solutions to clear skin before lasers or peels. I’d recommend using her ingredient checker, for products you’re using at home, ensuring no break outs pre wedding!

Body Prep with Dr. Marnie’s Team (NYC): For toned abs, arms, and a lifted butt, I did four TruSculpt Flex sessions over two weeks at Dr. Marnie’s. This non-invasive treatment sculpted my silhouette for gown fittings and the big day!

Nutrition Foundation with Shannon Sokolow (LA/NYC): I consulted Shannon Sokolow (virtually or in-person) for an anti-inflammatory diet to enhance my glow from within. The gut-skin connection is key, and a solid routine keeps everything in sync. She recommended high-protein, low-carb meal plans—think grilled salmon, avocado, and leafy greens—that reduced bloating and clarified my complexion.

Laser Hair Removal with Sisters on the Go (NYC): For silky-smooth, hair-free skin, I added laser hair removal with Sisters On The Go, available in NYC LA. Their Laser Machine targets hair follicles with precision, offering safe, effective hair reduction for all skin types. I scheduled six sessions (four weeks apart) starting in Month 3 to ensure lasting results by the wedding. Pro tip: Shave 24 hours before each session and avoid sun exposure to maximize results. Perfect for underarms, legs, or bikini areas to complement your gown’s look.