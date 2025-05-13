Charlotte Bickley’s Guide to the Ultimate Girls Trip Bachelorette

Let’s be real: wedding planning is a whirlwind of decisions, budgets, and emotions! When it came time to think about my own bachelorette party, I couldn’t shake the feeling that asking my girlfriends to bankroll a splashy destination weekend—on top of the wedding itself—was just too much. So, I flipped the script; instead of a traditional bachelorette with matching sashes and bar crawls, I hosted my favorite women for a soulful, chic girls trip to The Four Seasons Ocean Club in the Bahamas. No cheesy straws or over-the-top tabs; just pure connection, laughter, and memories that will outlast any hangover! The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons resort just 2.5 hours from NYC, was the perfect backdrop to a trip that felt like us, with its pristine beaches, understated luxury, and endless options. Below, I’m sharing the itinerary that made our trip magical—a blueprint for anyone craving a bachelorette that’s more about bonding than bottle service, complete with the looks that defined each moment. Plus, I’ve added pro tips to recreate this vibe at the Ocean Club—or anywhere you choose!

Day 1: Settle In, Beach Vibes, & A Night Out

We arrived at The Four Seasons Ocean Club and were instantly swept away by the property’s serene elegance. Our rooms? Pure paradise—spacious and airy, complete with views that made you want to cancel all plans and stare at the turquoise water. The Four Seasons had organized a tower of treats like heart-topped cupcakes waiting for us, a sweet touch that set the tone for our celebration. You can arrange the same treats by calling ahead to make the trip more personal to what you’re celebrating. After dropping our bags, we headed straight to the beach in our swimwear and cover-ups, ready to soak up the sun. The powdery sand, crystal-clear waves, and bold designer towels set the tone for an afternoon of lounging and snapping a few too many selfies and TikToks (guilty!). No agenda, no rush—just us, the sun, and a playlist of our old favorites.

That evening, we kicked things off with drinks at the Dune Bar, where a local Bahamian singer serenaded us with soulful romantic songs that had us swaying and dreaming when we visited. It was the perfect prelude to our night out. I slipped into a vibrant vintage Pucci ensemble from Sara Nicole Vintage for our dinner at a local spot in Nassau. The look was effortless island-chic, perfect for our one “night out.” We kept it low-key but glamorous—a delicious meal, a few cocktails, and endless laughter over stories from our favorite “single Char” days. Back at the Ocean Club, we weren’t ready to call it a night! Of course, we had to do a late-night room service order to our room: chicken tenders and fries, devoured while sprawled across the beds as we giggled like we were back in high school. We collapsed into our cloud-like beds, already buzzing about the days ahead.

Pro Tip:

• At the Ocean Club: Book an oceanfront room or villa for that extra “wow” factor. The views are worth every penny, and the space is perfect for pre-dinner primping sessions with your crew.

• Anywhere Else: Choose a venue with a scenic backdrop—think beachfront boutique hotels, lakeside cabins, or urban lofts with skyline views. Call ahead to arrange a welcome treat (e.g., local pastries or a charcuterie board) to mimic the cupcake tower. For the beach vibe, pack bold towels or blankets and curate a group playlist to set the mood, no matter the setting.

Day 2: Pool, Tennis, & A Showstopper Dinner at Dune

Day two was all about soaking up the Ocean Club’s amenities. I started the morning relaxed, yet glam by the Versailles-inspired pool in a Magda Butrym one piece , a Monday Swimwear sarong, an Eliou necklace, Vr Story Book Custom Clutch from Etsy (a really cute gift idea!) and a Hat Attack hat. We sipped iced coffees, flipped through magazines, and lounged on vibrant Jacquemus towels. Post-pool, we headed to the resort’s boutique and found an incredible designer sale! It was like a sample sale on the property, and we had so much fun scoring treasures while rifling through vibrant prints. Midday, a few of us rallied for a tennis session—I, still in my Magda Butrym look—perfect for the resort’s pristine Har-Tru courts. There’s something undeniably chic about channeling your inner Serena in Giorgio Armani.

That evening, I slipped into a crisp Aje white dress, paired with statement Brinker and Eliza earrings, for dinner at Dune, the Ocean Club’s crown jewel by Jean-Georges. The setting—perched above the beach with candlelit tables and a hug-like breeze—was straight out of a dream. The menu was a masterclass in flavor, from fresh ceviche to perfectly seared fish. We toasted to friendship, love, and the fact that we’d somehow pulled off a night this perfect. Post-dinner, we lingered over wine, swapping stories about some of the epic trips we’d taken together. Still buzzing, we stopped by the Martini Bar, where legendary bartender Keith Cash mixed us martini flights that felt like a masterclass in sophistication. Sipping our drinks under the glow of the bar’s sleek ambience, we laughed and plotted our next girls’ trip, reluctant to let the night end.

Pro Tip:

• At the Ocean Club: Reserve a table at Dune for sunset. The views are as unforgettable as the food, and it’s the ideal spot for a group toast. Check for packages like a complimentary fourth night to extend your stay (available for bookings through November 2025).

• Anywhere Else: Seek out a restaurant with a view or ambiance that feels special—think rooftop bistros, vineyard patios, or cozy farm-to-table spots. Book early for a prime time slot and request a private or scenic table. For daytime fun, swap tennis for a group activity like a cooking class, pottery workshop, or a scenic hike, depending on your destination.

Day 3: Mix & Match Your Bliss

The beauty of the Ocean Club is the sheer variety of ways to spend your time. On our final day, I wore a Rowen Rose x Shop Casalina one-piece with a matching skirt, Brinker and Eliza earrings, Miu Miu sunnies, and a delicate blue sash as a nod to a wedding’s traditional “something blue.” The beachy look felt bridal yet effortless, perfect for our relaxed vibe. We let everyone choose their own adventure: some lingered at the spa (the massages are next-level!), others explored the property’s gardens or hit the gym, and a few of us just parked ourselves on the beach again. Why not? The point was freedom—no rigid schedule, no pressure to “do it all.”

That night, I closed out the trip in another bright vintage Pucci number from Sara Nicole Vintage for dinner at Ocean Blu, where we savored fresh seafood and reminisced under the stars. By the time we packed up, we weren’t just refreshed—we were reconnected. This wasn’t a bachelorette in the traditional sense; it was a celebration of the women who’ve been by my side through every chapter. We didn’t need extravagant tabs or wild nights to make it unforgettable. We had each other, a slice of paradise, and a weekend that felt like a love letter to our friendship!

Pro Tip:

• At the Ocean Club: Build in downtime for your group to do what they love. The Ocean Club has something for everyone—poolside pilates, day trips to Harbour Island, or a good book by one of three pools (list of experiences here). Let your girls customize their experience.

• Anywhere Else: Pick a location with diverse activities—resorts with spas and trails, cities with museums and markets, or retreats with yoga and workshops. Create a “menu” of optional activities (e.g., spa day, local tour, or lounging) and let each person choose. For the final dinner, find a spot with local flair, like a waterfront tavern or trendy eatery, to cap the trip memorably.

Why It Works

The Ocean Club is the ultimate canvas for a girls’ trip bachelorette because it balances luxury with ease. You can go as high-octane or low-key as you want, and the staff makes everything seamless. But this vibe isn’t exclusive to the Bahamas—whether you’re at a coastal resort, a mountain lodge, or an urban gem, the magic lies in prioritizing connection over clichés. For me, it was about simplicity: no overplanned activities, no forced themes—just space to laugh, reminisce, and make new memories, all while dressed to reflect us. Even though it wasn’t your typical bachelorette, the looks still mattered to me—I’m still a bride, after all. My advice? Skip the clichés and design a weekend that reflects you and your crew, wherever you are. Trust me, your girlfriends will thank you.

