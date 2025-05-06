The Met Gala always features surprising style moments, especially as its fashion’s biggest red carpet of the year. However, one of the most surprising from last night were Zendaya and Anna Sawai‘s custom attire—which was a near-perfect match. Zendaya made her highly anticipated return for the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibit celebration in a custom Louis Vuitton white pantsuit and hat, inspired by Bianca Jagger’s wedding look when marrying Mick Jagger in the ’70s. The same concept must have been on the mind of Dior’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, however, as Shogun actress Sawai hit the Met steps in a nearly identical outfit.

Both Zendaya and Sawai opted for a monochrome homage to Jagger, outfitted in matching suits with pointed lapels and soft-brimmed hats. Zendaya’s tuxedo—designed by creative director Pharrell Williams—featured a cinched silhouette and flared hems crafted from white matte silk and radzimir, complete with a waistcoat accented with pearly buttons. A white silk necktie, dress shirt, and the aforementioned felt hat completed her look, plus a sparkling Bulgari diamond brooch and earrings. Meanwhile, Sawai’s Dior ensemble paid tribute to the same Jagger ensemble with matte suit featuring silk lapels, complemented by a silk necktie, silver tie bar, and white gloves.

While it’s unclear why Zendaya and Sawai’s outfits at the Met Gala matched—and if they noticed upon entering the museum’s hallowed halls—the moment was certainly a surprising one. With stars referencing iconic tailoring looks, the bespoke suiting design process, and various parts of dandy attire on the Met steps, it was all but certain that historic fashion moments would be fair game—and some could choose the same pop culture reference.

However, this does mark the first time we’ve seen a match at the Met, the closest in recent memory being the Olsen twins’ vintage Chanel gowns at the 2019 camp-themed celebration (also surprisingly, both were absent from 2025 and 2024 Galas). Whatever the case may be, both Zendaya and Sawai were aligned with the night’s “Tailored for you” dress code—which only marks the second thing they have in common, as both are Emmy winners for the “Lead Actress in a Drama Series” category. Great minds think alike!

