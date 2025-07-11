Parties, Parties, Parties! Golden Goose’s Skate Soirée, Grey/Ven’s Weekend Out East, And More!

Golden Goose Toasts Its Skate Film Debut Downtown

Golden Goose is cementing its ties to the skating world with a brand-new film—which the label premiered with a soirée at The Flower Shop! The downtown venue’s vintage downstairs bar was filled with guests enjoying cocktails, arancini, and mini cheeseburgers before a special screening of the brand’s flick Hold On: Enjoy the Ride, It Never Ends. Directed by Erik Bragg and Chris Gregson, the project follows a skating community including Olympic medalists Cory Juneau and Keegan Palmer, plus Rune Glifberg and Evan Mock, across Copenhagen, Berlin, Innsbruck, and Athens in an homage to the connection and endurance of the sport. After the screening, attendees played pool and danced to music curated by Josh Landau—and even had early access to play Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 video game. Guests included Darren Barnet, Karan Brar, Davis Burleson, Jake Fleming, Ashby Gentry, LaToya Tonodeo, Genneya Walton, Kozo, Eva Gutowski, Carly Witteman, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Golden Goose

Uniqlo And Studio Ghibli Celebrate Their New Collab With A Colorful Brooklyn Soirée

Brooklyn’s Rule of Thirds hosted a fashionable crowd on Wednesday night for Uniqlo‘s latest collaboration! The minimalist brand has teamed up with Studio Ghibli for a whimsical new collaboration, featuring T-shirts and separates with graphics from the Japanese studio’s popular animated films, from My Neighbor Totoro to Howl’s Moving Castle. During the colorful event, attendees braved the rain to mingle over cocktails before an extravagant seated dinner, accompanied by live musicians for an enchanting feel. Guests at the special occasion included Natalie and Dylana Lim Suarez, Tyler Joe, Hunter Abrams, Jalil Johnson, Beverly Nguyen, Irina Grechko, Jian DeLeon, Lauren McCarthy, and more.

All images: Deonté Lee/BFA.com

Grey/Ven Makes A Splash Out East For The Fourth of July

Grey/Ven heated up the Hamptons over the Fourth of July weekend with a multi-day bash! The brand kicked off festivities by sponsoring The Crane Club’s July 4th Barbeque, complete with plenty of caviar, champagne, sushi, and bites by chef Melissa Rodriguez. Guests including Rachel Zoe, Jonathan Cheban, Charlie Walk, Chris Barish, Nicola Berses, Eleanor Srugo, Vinny Guadagnino, Bianca Peters, Harvey Spievak enjoyed the splashy soirée at a lush Sagaponack estate. Afterwards, everyone shifted to Grey/Ven CEO Scott Weissman’s luxe East Hamptons home for the afterparty. The night was complete with DJ sets by Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, Willy Monfret, and DJ Ruckus, enjoyed by attendees like Emma Roberts, Cody John, Ugo Mozie, Cuba Gooding Jr., Claudine DeNiro, and more. On Saturday, Grey/Ven teamed up with Richie Akiva and David Rosenberg’ to hose their second annual Fourth of July The After party, where guests including Cheban, Emily Ratakowski, Michael Rubin, Adrian Grenier, Quincy Combs, and Elenora Sruga, grooved to performances from Saint John and Bobby Shmurda before continuing the celebration at Weissman’s home. The weekend was complete on Sunday with a new suite pop-up by Grey/Ven and wellness brand Body Language, hosted at The Surf Lodge. Guests including Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, Dr. Halland Chen, Remi Bader, Silmara Ribeiro, Arina Mishi, and Gabriela Langone discovered the new suite for the occasion—which included Grey/Ven’s chic new activewear collection, perfect for fun in the sun.

All images: Courtesy of The Crane Club

Noelle Crooks Launches Amie With Aligrace

Spring Studios’ rooftop received a burst of color from Noelle Crooks, who launched her new friendship app Amie with a vibrant summer soirée. Decked in Amie’s signature red and white hues, the “Perfect Fit”-themed occasion found guests mingling with cocktails and wine while enjoying the sweeping skyline views. On-site, attendees had the chance to pick up customized denim from Aligrace’s denim bar, plus visit a chic gifting suite with treats from Moroccanoil, Dossier, Charlotte Tilbury, The Five Minute Journal, and more. Guests at the special launch included Alex Bushman, Lex Dieck, Caitlin Bea, Pieper James, Kayla Caputo, Fernanda Flores, Ryan Sides, Les Alfred, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Amie

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.