Formal Markets Las Vegas: Everything To Know Before You Go!

Formal Markets Las Vegas is back! The formalwear trade show returns to Las Vegas this month for retail buyers to discover over 90 collections spanning the bridal, prom, and quinceañera markets. This year’s Formal Markets Las Vegas also includes new layouts and on-site events. Below, discover everything you need to know before booking your trip!

When is Formal Markets Las Vegas?

Formal Markets Las Vegas’ third annual edition will be held from August 11-13. The event will take place at World Market Center Las Vegas. Each day, Formal Markets Las Vegas will be open from 9 a.m.—6 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, and 9 a.m.—2 p.m. on Tuesday. More information can be found on FormalMarkets.com.

Which brands are participating in this season’s markets?

This August, over 90 individual collections will be featured at Formal Markets Las Vegas. The exhibits will include designs from ASHLEYlauren, Morilee, Portia & Scarlett, Allure Bridals, Justin Alexander, Anne-Marie Designs, Casablanca, Couture Fashion Group, De Blossom, House of Wu, JL Johnson Bridal Veils, Jovani, Kitty Chen, Mon Cheri, and Ragazza. Dando London will also hold an exclusive North America presentation. You can discover the full list of participating brands on the Formal Markets Las Vegas website.

What events will be held at Formal Markets Las Vegas?

A variety of live events and experiences will take place during Formal Markets Las Vegas’ August edition. On Saturday, August 10, Mon Cheri Academy will hold a presentation on buyers’ formal business education at from 12 p.m.—8 p.m., hosted by Steve Lang and Nayri before Formal Markets Las Vega begins. On August 11, the Market will celebrate its first day with its Rosé Soirée kickoff party in the exhibit floor’s main aisle. On August 12, a VIP kickoff event will be hosted by Justin Alexander at Circa’s Legacy Club to celebrate formalwear markets, which will support global organization VOW for Girls.

Are there new surprises or features this season?

In August, Formal Markets Las Vegas will feature themed lounges in each of its category-based floors for bridal, quinceañera and prom attire. Each day, each lounge will feature buyer activations with giveaways. Formal Markets Las Vegas will also include daily giveaways on each day of its August edition.

