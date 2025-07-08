The Agency’s Randi Ball has been living Out East full-time for more than a decade and a half. So she knows her way around town, which pays off for work and play purposes. From a hidden gem coffee rec to guiding her clients’ quests for their dream Hamptons home, Ball tells all!

What are your favorite moments of summer?

My summer days are quite often spent with customers and clients, but I look forward to getting down to the beach each day around 4 p.m. I live in the Amagansett Dunes neighborhood, and the ocean is literally right at the end of my street. I’ll have a glass of rosé with my friends until the sun goes down, then we’ll head over to one of our houses for a casual backyard barbecue.

That sounds delightful! Let’s talk travel plans. Where are you headed next?

I don’t leave the Hamptons in the summer because it’s my peak work time, but then I start traveling a little bit as the summer winds down. At the end of September, my husband and I are going to a wedding in Saint-Tropez, and we’re excited about it. And I have a new granddaughter in Los Angeles, so I need to get over there and see her after the summer.

That’s so fun! Any other adventures on the horizon?

I love going to concerts, and I’m going to see a show at Red Rocks in Colorado. When I saw Brandi Carlile was performing there, I texted my best friend and she said, “Let’s go!” After the concert, we’ll go hiking in Aspen for a couple of days, which is my absolute favorite thing to do. I work so hard in the summer, so fall travel is something I look forward to.

Speaking of working hard, what have you been working on?

I just completed my first year at The Agency, this will be my second summer, and I just couldn’t be happier with the people that I work with and the culture that we’re building. We have many fun events planned throughout this summer.

What are some recent listings of note?

‘I’m excited to be marketing 140 Accabonac Road this summer. It’s so special because it’s 2.6 fully cleared acres of land, yet it’s close to the village of East Hampton. It’s just a stunning 9,700-square-foot home by Abstract Builders that can accommodate tennis or your choice of racquet sports. The deal I was most proud of this year was locating and then selling an off-market oceanfront in Amagansett for $24.5 million!

Congrats! How have you seen Amagansett change over the many years you’ve been living in the area?

Amagansett is one of the hottest towns in the Hamptons. When I purchased my house here more than 25 years ago, nobody knew Amagansett. There was nothing here but The Talkhouse! It was a stop on the way to Montauk. Now, everybody wants to spend time here with the uptick in fabulous restaurants and boutique shops. It’s the best. I’m

so lucky.

How long have you been Out East?

I’ve been living here full time for almost 16 years; I’ve curated a wonderful life here for myself and my family. Raising my boys out here has been nothing but joyous. They’ve had such a wonderful experience, just taking full advantage of everything the Hamptons has to offer—surfing, fishing, golf, you name it. I have a 17-year-old son who will be a senior at East Hampton High School next year, and he’s the varsity quarterback. In a small town, that’s a big deal—

very Friday Night Lights. One of my favorite things about summer is that my older son, who’s 21, comes home from college, and along with him comes half the fraternity house. So during the weekends, my house is filled with USC boys. My house is for the kids in the summer—no guests, no family visiting, the house is for them.

Besides your sons, you’ve got a pair of adorable pooches.

Calvin and Henri are famous around here; they’re the cutest little goldendoodles. They’re the luckiest of us all, being on the beach 365 days a year! They, too, have a little culture shock when the beaches start getting busy, but they kind of ease into the hoopla. Kind of.

Ha! Lucky pups. And what do you love most about being on the East End year-round?

I love that every season the towns transform into their own magical places, offering a whole different array of activities. In the fall, the population starts clearing out, but the restaurants are still open, the apple orchards are in season, there are great hikes to go on. And Halloween and Thanksgiving are just lovely out here. When winter comes it’s pretty desolate, except for the local people; we just kind of hunker down together, make meals and watch movies, and I love that. And spring is what we call our local summer—we have nice weather, it’s emptier than summer but we get to enjoy everything. Then summer comes, and you get to live in the absolute hottest spot for summer in the country; it’s where everybody wants to be, and it’s a lot of fun to meet new people every summer

All images: Courtesy of Randi Ball

Read the issue here!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.