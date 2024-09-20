Kelly Helfman Shares All The COTERIE New York Intel You Need To Know!

The COTERIE show returns to the Javits Center from September 22–24. MMGNET Group President Kelly Helfman tells The Daily about some of the changes ahead, new partnerships, and how NYC plays a pivotal role in the new show.

What’s new at COTERIE New York this season?

This year COTERIE has leaned into elevating our customer experiences through partnerships and programs curated and designed specifically for retailer and brand matchmaking. It’s so important for us to provide meaningful resources that can help increase the impact of retail success and overall growth. New this season, COTERIE will partner with Modem for the first edition of the International Guest Buyer Program, dedicated to encouraging the development of commercial relationships between international buyers and participating brands at the event, hosting 13 prestigious retailers from Italy and France.

What’s your favorite part of COTERIE New York?

As a cornerstone event for the contemporary women’s market, having a strong community means everything to us! The event is always buzzing with brands and retailers, season after season, all looking to connect and learn from one another. It’s so special for us to create an atmosphere based on inspiring the next generation of talent, and my favorite part is seeing that harmony and intersection among fashion, innovation, and community.

What changes should we expect this time?

This season, COTERIE New York has designed experiences that will bring established and emerging brands to the floor to launch newfound interests for retailers. COTERIE’s resortwear-focused neighborhood, destination, will return to the show with a new collaboration with Vogue Mexico for the first time. One of the most anticipated and highly curated communities at the event, destination will feature an expanded selection of international swim and resortwear brands from all over the world.

Tell us about some of the international countries and brands we’ll be seeing on the floor.

International brands—from Canada and Latin America to Italy, France, Greece, Australia, and more—are expected to be representing upward of 40 percent of the show floor, displaying the strength of international fashion and the importance of collaboration to drive future trends in the industry. International designers include the likes of Veja, Missoni, Rucoline, Alémais, Pearl & Caviar, Maurizio Mykonos, Juliet Dunn, Benaras by Citrus, My Beachy Side, Marea, Greek Archaic Kori and more, all showcasing apparel and accessories for the Spring/Summer 2025 seasons.

What’s the significance of bringing these international brands to COTERIE?

It’s our responsibility to bring buyers the top women’s contemporary brands from around the globe to not only inspire our community with new designs but also help our buyers diversify their assortment and to set them apart from other retailers. Bringing in international companies allows us to support global brands to launch and break into the U.S. market, while also serving as an outlet for companies from all over the world to be located under one roof, saving our buyers travel costs to go to international events and find these brands otherwise.

Being in New York makes the show special. How does the city play into the show?

New York City is one of the major fashion capitals of the world and is a significant destination for our industry. It’s where brands are born, and it truly represents fashion to the fullest through its atmosphere and buzz. Being in the heart of NYC is and has always been a staple of our show since it was first launched. Supporting local designers has always been important to us, as well as working with the fashion universities to support the upcoming generation of new talent. We also work with local artisans and musicians to activate our shows through DJs, tastemakers, live artists, and more.

Who are some of the longest-running brands that come back to the show every year?

There are so many to name, but a sampling would include Minnie Rose, Kinross Cashmere, and Susana Monaco, who have been coming to the show for years. We’re so inspired by the support of our long-standing brands, as they truly help guide us toward continuous improvement and innovation.

What new brands should we look out for?

There are a lot of new brands this season spanning women’s apparel, footwear, beauty, and accessories, including NSF Clothing, Ecru, Marimekko, Farm Rio, Beyond Yoga, Shoma The Label, and Rebag, among many others.

What will you do to relax when the show is over?

I for sure will reflect on all the incredible momentum we have driven this year as a new umbrella brand under MMGNET Group. I was able to get some vacation time in over the summer to Hawaii, which was a great reset and refresh to conquer the shows in August and September. My ritual after the show is to unpack, get in some good naps, and hopefully have a massage. But then it’s back to it so we can begin to prepare for COTERIE’s return to New York in February, 2025!

