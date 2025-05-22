We couldn’t help but wonder…where were New York’s glitterati on Wednesday night? The Crane Club, where Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, and more stars from HBO Max’s And Just Like That… celebrated the show’s upcoming third season with a splashy launch party. In true Sex and the City fashion, everyone stepped out in eye-catching attire, from Parker’s romantic Vivienne Westwood gown to Nixon’s mint Richard Quinn cape, Davis’ glittering Rachel Gilbert florals, and Nicole Ari Parker’s Stella McCartney crystals.

During the fanfare, guests arrived to a mirrored “Hello, Lover” photo display before sipping bespoke cocktails and cosmopolitans in the venue’s signature red velvet-draped bar. Everyone instantly snapped photos of a pearl-draped ice sculpture shaped like Carrie Bradshaw‘s famed Manolo Blahnik heels in the Club’s main hall, which kept oysters chilled for attendees. After a special musical performance by Mario Cantone, the night’s fanfare drew a crowd to the dance floor—including a “dance-off” between Nixon and Choudhury (final verdict: it was a draw)!

The Club also housed interactive experiences for all to enjoy until the lights came on! Eric Rutherford spearheaded a cheeky Hot Fellas bakery staffed by hunky bakers in the show’s signature denim jumpsuits, where everyone could take away fresh baguettes and pastry boxes. Nearby, a romantically lit back room was lined with shelves of color-coded books. Attendees could peruse the shelves, music like a lending library, and take home their own tomes to read around the city—much like Parker herself, an avid reader recently honored at this year’s PEN America Gala. Customizable postcards were on-site for well-heeled guests to send to future lovers, while pink journals made for a sweet takeaway gift for jotting down your innermost thoughts—or, like Bradshaw in the show’s latest season, taking a stab at creative fiction writing. Cheers!

Guests at the affair included Matthew Broderick, Michael Patrick King, Darren Star, Boris Kodjoe, Cathy Ang, Alexa Swinton, Evan Handler, Mariah Strongin, Niall Cunningham, Chris Jackson, David Eigenberg, Chrysti Eigenberg, Nicky Hilton, Mehcad Brooks, Liz Taylor, and more.

All images: Dave Allocca/StarPix

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.