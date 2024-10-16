Saoirse Ronan Covers British Vogue‘s November Issue

British Vogue is embracing fall with its latest cover star: Saoirse Ronan! The award-winning actress covers the magazine’s November issue in a draped Louis Vuitton jumpsuit, accompanied by a surrealist editorial by photographer Jack Davison. Spotlighting her new film Blitz, the star’s coordinating interview with Reni Eddo-Lodge also covers her recent marriage, performing in her youth, and her recent role in drama film The Outrun. You can discover her fill profile now on BritishVogue.com.

All images: Jack Davison

Lorenzo Serafini Is Alberta Ferreti’s New Creative Director

Surprise! Alberta Ferretti has named a new creative director: Lorenzo Serafini. The Italian designer has led the brand Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini—originally founded by Ferretti herself—since 2014 as its creative director. Now, he’ll succeed Ferretti as the second-ever designer at her namesake label, as announced on the brand’s Instagram. The news follows Ferretti’s departure from her brand in September, and marks 2024’s latest shift in designer hires and exits.

Adriana Lima, Joan Smalls, & More Front Marc Jacobs’ Essentials Bag Campaign!

Spotted: supermodels around NYC, Marc Jacobs bags in hand! In his latest “Essentials” campaign, Marc Jacobs is spotlighting his signature versatile handbag silhouettes—including the Tote Bag, The Snapshot Bag, The Sack Bag, and The Mini Bag. However, he’s got a little help from his friends Adriana Lima, Joan Smalls, Lourdes Leon, and Colin Jones. The group are seen toting their MJ bags throughout the city, from taxi cabs to souvenir shops—and even in front of the Statue of Liberty herself. Looks like the concrete jungle just got a whole lot chicer!

All images: Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

Cinema Society & Demi Moore Screen “The Substance”

Let’s go to the movies! A stylish flock gathered at the Whitby Hotel on Monday night for a special screening of Demi Moore’s chilling new flick, The Substance. The Cinema Society and Moore hosted the event together, followed by an onstage Q&A with the actress. The night concluded with a splashy reception, which featured a stylish guest list including Rita Wilson, Zachary Quinto, Brad Goreski, Katie Couric, John Molner, Sam Vartholomeos, Amy Astley, Glenda Bailey, Cory Michael Smith, Candace Bushnell, Jihae, Andrew Saffir, Daniel Benedict, and more.

All images: Madison McGaw/BFA

