Zimmermann Wants You To Go OOO With Resort ’22

Hello, Zimmermann hope its latest finds you well! The perennially-upbeat Australian brand formed its Resort 2022 collection with a nod to old school postcards, souvenirs, and pieces that bring to mind vacationing around the globe. Pack your bags, and lets get into it.

Designer Nicky Zimmermann had come across James Northfield’s ads for Australian vacation spots in the ’30s, ’40s, and ’50s, which formed a jumping off point for vintage prints which came splashed across safari-style belted shirt dresses, joggers that tied at the ankle, and a scarf dress which featured a postcard print derived from tourist posters.

Opening the show, aught-era supermodel Gemma Ward wore a pretty-as-a-picture flock adorned with flowers, signaling the feminine and delicate pieces that would follow suit. Indeed, the whole Zimmermann gang was here: bishop-sleeve minis, ruching and 3-D appliqué, broderie anglaise, soft three-piece suiting, and the type of upscale craft pieces (woven bucket hats!) that you could only dream of finding at a market stall on your next summer sojourn.

See the full collection below:

