Becky Malinsky & Polomi Toast To NYFW At Kirna Zabête, Plus! Spring Newness From Maje & Zimmermann…

Becky Malinsky, Polomi Chande, and Beth Buccini got the gang together Uptown

Chicettes gathered at Kirna Zabête’s Madison Avenue boutique last night, clutching über elegant evening bags, totes, and holdalls from the label Polomi as they toasted to the most stylish week of Q1. The evening of cocktails and chat was hosted by stylist and former editor Becky Malinsky, whose popular shopping newsletter Five Things You Should Buy needs no introduction to most. Malinsky and the brand’s founder Polomi Chande were joined by a whole host of perennially best-dressed New Yorkers from all industries to celebrate Polomi’s arrival at Kirna Zabête, including chefs Maryah Ananda, Noot Seear, and Woldy Reyes; models Veronica Webb, Renata Zandonadi Quaglia, Eniko Mihalik, Daria Strokous, Hannah Donker, and Julia Dunstall; and creatives Angelica Hicks and Lia Chavez. Also in attendance were Kate Davidson, Alexandra Tabas, Christina Grasso, Carolyn Angel, Isolde Brielmaier, and Charlotte Groeneveld who hosted a takeover of the Polomi Instagram for the night.

Images: Zev Starr-Tambor

Say hello to Zimmermann’s latest campaign

Spring is springin’—and no one does frocks for the fairest season of all like Zimmermann. This time around, the Australia-based brand took its runway collection on the road, landing in Madeira, Portugal, where model Barbara Valente reprised her role as a campaign face in many standout looks from the Spring/Summer ’24 offering. Images were captured cliffside by photographer Benny Horne with stylist Romy Frydman on hand to make sure the looks found their light. Catch a glimpse below:

Maje launches Spring campaign

Wardrobe essentials? Look no further. Maje’s Spring offering has landed, bringing forth the idea of chill, classic pieces that work for every day and every occasion. The Parisian house, which has now opened doors in the Meatpacking district to add to its NYC brick and mortar locations, is all about no fuss elegance right now. From trench coats and wide leg blue denim to fresh suiting and accessories that go the distance, it’s the quickest way to add a dose of sought-after French-approved nonchalant style to your existing rotation.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.