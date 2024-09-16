Zimmermann Makes a Move to Soho

Zimmermann has announced the relocation of its New York City flagship to 39 Greene Street in Soho, in a beautifully restored 1800s building. Set within an iconic structure, the new space boasts loft-like ceiling heights that emphasize the grandeur of the space. Designed by long-term collaborators Studio McQualter, the store highlights reinstated decorative tin ceilings and striking cast iron columns, preserving the building’s historic architectural elements, while seamlessly integrating modern luxury.

“New York is a special place to us; it has an incredible creative energy about it. The concentration of architecture, fashion and art in Soho continues to make it one of the most vibrant neighborhoods in the city for me. Our Greene Street flagship is the perfect intersection of what we look for in a location: structural character and charm represent the heritage of the area, while the interior is our playground to design an immersive experience for our clients. Creatively, we had a lot of fun leaning into the site – it’s a green building, featuring a green courtyard, on Greene Street – there’s something really fun about that which appeals to me, and I think our clients will appreciate it too,” says Nicky Zimmermann, creative director & co-founder of the brand.

The new store design introduces two distinct rooms. The first room welcomes visitors with custom green Palladiana floors, striking white high-gloss walls, and impressive 16-foot-high ceilings. This space seamlessly blends elements of modern and historical aesthetics, featuring brutalist concrete windowsills, 19th-century pendant lights, and a seventies Italian timber display table. A revamped Accessories Lounge includes two meticulously designed fitting rooms. The lounge’s centerpiece is a stunning Louis XVI stone fireplace, which adds a touch of historic sophistication to the room. The blend of historical and contemporary features provides a rich and inviting backdrop for the brand’s elegant collections, which we look forward to seeing when the boutique opens with the Fall RTW 2024 collection!

Images: Courtesy of Zimmermann