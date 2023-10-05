Fashion Month has officially wrapped, and if you’re anything like us, you’re eagerly on the hunt to add a dose of catwalk newness to your rotation. While we’ve seen what’s about to trend for Spring Summer 2024, closer to home, New Yorkers are itching to get into tactile coats, sweaters, leathers, and suedes. Forget opening up multiple Google tabs—did you know you can find everything you’re looking for, and then some, for a fraction of the original price at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets?

For the uninitiated, located just 55 minutes or so outside of Manhattan, the shoppers’ haven is a destination that instantly makes you question why you’ve never been before. Laid out like a European-style village, Woodbury Common brings together the world’s most sought-after labels in an easy to navigate setup. While there’s something for everyone, thanks to more than 250 household name brands, we can’t help but call out luxury-focused The Center, which is home to some 80 mini boutiques (think: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Prada, Alexander McQueen, Balmain, Bottega Veneta, Chloé, Dior, Celine, Fendi, Valentino, and oh so many more) with prices up to 65% off what you can expect elsewhere.

In the name of research, of course, I ventured to Woodbury Common for the first time recently via the handy direct bus service that departs Midtown multiple times a day. (A round-trip ticket is just $42, and pro tip: inquire about group rates ahead of time if you’re getting the gang together for some retail therapy.) While the brand list is almost mind-boggling, it seems I perennially have wedding guest outfits on the brain, so I narrowed down my hit list accordingly. Australian label Zimmermann needs little introduction to most—having also recently become the first billion dollar brand in the country’s history—and much to my delight, the Woodbury Common outlet is a treasure trove of tiered frocks and covetable accessories. Speaking of swoon-worthiness, the Jimmy Choo store has unbeatable prices, for those who need to pay rent and feed a footwear addiction. Not to drive you totally mad, but many of the stores also offer flash markdowns on top of the already pocket-friendly prices, meaning I scored a fire-engine-red (the shade of the moment) Chloé handbag with gold hardware that I’d been thinking about for years for less than $600.

Some other stores that I had to tear myself away from included Isabel Marant, Jil Sander, and Loewe—while an honorable mention must go to the gigantic Calvin Klein outlet where I stocked up on some essential basics for my best friend who was dutifully watching my pup for the day. (If that kind of buy is on your agenda, Woodbury Common is also home to the likes of Polo Ralph Lauren, Nike, Victoria’s Secret, Saks Off 5th, Adidas, and Puma.)

All said and done, it was time to take a minute and survey my shopping bags while refueling over a hearty meal. And while a res at Carbone might be out of the question in the city, its NoLita-based sister restaurant Parm has a bright and airy location at Woodbury Common where a plate of chicken parm, homemade meatballs, or the world-famous spicy Rigatoni Carbone awaits you.

Woodbury Common is open every day from 10AM-9PM, and if you don’t have a friend to relieve of dog-sitting duties, why not extend your stay and check out what the Hudson Valley and Catskills regions have to offer? There’s wineries, breweries, hiking, pumpkin and apple picking, casinos, spas, skiing, or fishing and boating all abundantly available….and naturally, you’ll be outfitted for just about anything and everything after your shopping bonanza.

