Zimmermann Resort 2024 Is Here

It might be gray and rainy in NYC, but in Zimmermann world, the outlook is eternally filled with optimistic blue skies. The Australian brand’s Resort 2024 collection has made its way to stores and online, with the ‘Matchmaker’ offering set to win hearts all over.

Nicky Zimmermann’s love letter to the simple, bright-eyed romance of local dance halls in the 1950s and the teenagers who inhabited them comes through in the just-dropped diamanté-trimmed pencil skirts, cropped cashmere sweaters in sherbet hues, full A-line skirts in denim and tulle, retro bandana and checkered prints, bustier mini and midi dresses, and sweet and innocent details like ruffles and balloon sleeves. These co-mingle with more boyish influences, such as cuffed sleeves on buttoned-up shirts, a slouchy boilersuit, and tuxedo separates (albeit in a darling candy pink). There’s also plenty by way of accessories (or stocking stuffer gifts!), thanks to cat-eye sunglasses, pointy-toe glittery mules, silk neck scarves and bandanas, and playful gold jewelry.

Of the inspiration, Zimmermann said: “Old photos of ’50s were the starting point for our Resort season. There’s an optimism and exuberance that came through from our references—people dancing, smiling, laughing, with this wonderful sense of escapism….I read a great piece about the dance hall being the place that so many people of the era found love. The local hall—an exciting, almost rebellious place that someone could express themselves and connect—the matchmaker of the time.”

To capture the mood and that fusion of the past with the present, the brand enlisted model and runway regular Barbara Valente for a campaign shot oceanside in a dreamy European destination. Peruse the images below to find the pieces that set your heart a’flutter.

