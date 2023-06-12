Zimmermann Heralded The Arrival Of Summer With A Stylish Sunset Dinner Out East

Sydney-based sisters Nicky Zimmermann and Simone Zimmermann were in town recently to reconnect with their brand’s staunch supporters, inviting them to an elegant dinner at Sunset Harbor in East Hampton. The evening marked the Zimmermanns’ first return to the Hamptons in three years, and was also the perfect opportunity to unveil the limited-edition Wölffer Estate x Zimmermann Summer in a Bottle Rosé (sure to be the accessory of the season on the East End!).

The intimate event, which came hot on the heels of the debut of the ‘Matchmaker’ Resort ’24 collection, began with an al fresco cocktail gathering overlooking the harbor. Attendees, dressed in bishop sleeve frocks, printed bohemian sets, and elegant tailoring from the beloved brand, caught up with one another as DJ Isabella Massenet played an ambient summer evening set. Inside, a stunning tablescape complete with rattan place mats and custom floral Zimmermann napkins awaited, while the aforementioned pretty printed wine bottles proved to be an additional dècor element.

The multi-course family-style meal was filled with crowd-pleasing Japanese-inspired favorites, such as assorted sushi rolls, Wagyu and lobster tacos, miso black cod, crispy tofu, chicken karaage, and matcha misu for dessert. To end the memorable night Out East, guests decamped with Zimmermann eyewear and their own set of six Zimmermann napkins…future summer entertaining never looked so chic!

Among the crowd were Karen Gillan, Katie Lee Biegel, Laura Brown, Aurora James, Bambi Northwood-Blyth, Athena Calderone, Roopal Patel, Olivia Ponton, Keke Lindgard, Sai De Silva, Lindsay Peoples, Duckie Thot, Kit Keenan, Dougie Joseph, Kelly Capuano, Micaela Erlanger, Gabriela Langone, Noor Tagouri, Casey Fremont, Pilar Guzmán, Charlotte Groeneveld, Elizabeth Kurpis, Carolyn Tate Angel, Sarah Wetenhall, Jenné and Harvey Newton-Haydon, Leilani Bishop and Jack Luber, Zippy Seven, Terence Connors, Quincy Davis, Pat Schmidt, and Lincoln Pilcher.

See inside the soirée, below:

Images: BFA/Jeff Thibodeau

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.