See All The Looks From The Celine Summer ’24 Collection

Shot back in May amongst the stacks and on the street, Celine’s Summer ’24 lookbook and video has been revealed today. The Tomboy/La Collection De La Bibliothèque sees Hedi Slimane’s muses filmed at the historic Bibliothèque Nationale Richelieu, right across the street from the Celine ateliers, as well as strolling down Rue Vivienne.

As he is wont to do, Slimane once again teamed up with a musician for the project. This time around, James Murphy of NYC-based LCD Soundsystem provided an extended, original version of the group’s 2005 indie electronic track, Too Much Love. And all the better to hear it with…select models wore Celine Triomphe-embossed headphones in leather; a new collaboration with Master & Dynamic. Equally as cool girl-approved were embellished chandelier dresses and an array of leather and aviator jackets. As always, the ’90s influence reigns supreme, with grunge-chic lace slip dresses, chokers, loafer-and-sock combos, and school girl skirts up for offer, as well as unexpected but likely buzzy pieces such as track shorts, shearling boots, and shimmering hoodies.

The cast for the video includes a suited-up musician Stella Rose—whose dad Dave Gahan is the lead singer of Depeche Mode—and actress Esther-Rose McGregor (yes, if you’re wondering, that’d be Ewan’s daughter), both of whom were captured by Slimane in New York earlier this year.

The project also enlisted Aaron De Mey as a makeup artist and Esther Langham as a hair stylist, while casting, photography, styling, and creative direction was all executed by Slimane.

See the collection, below:

