Aquazzura adds party-ready handbags to its assortment

After a decade adorning the feet of the world’s most stylish, Aquazzura is coming for your handbag rotation. Edgardo Osorio, founder and creative director of Aquazzura, invited his fashionable fanbase to join him in celebrating the brand’s inaugural Bag Collection. Stars descended on Hôtel d’Évreux in Place Vendôme for a cocktail party yesterday evening, carrying sparkling Kiss Me Minaudières, toting Galactic Crystal Mini Bags, and posing with their Twist Clutches, among the other arm candy in the new line. Osorio was joined by Jessica Alba, Poppy, Delevingne, Leonie Hanne, Mathilde Favier, Frida Aasen, Candela Pelizza, Valentina Ferragni, Lorena Vergani, Thalia Besson, Tina Leung, Caroline Daur, Débora Nascimento, Lala Rudge, among many others.

Another Tomorrow fêted the Fall/Winter ’23 collection over dinner

Guests gathered at celebrated vegetarian restaurant Tekés yesterday evening to raise a glass to B Corp-certified brand Another Tomorrow and its new collection. Founder Vanessa Barboni Hallik and creative director Elizabeth Giardina welcomed international press, influencers, tastemakers, and models—many of whom were wearing the brand’s sustainable designs—to join them in celebrating over a candle light feast. Among those who joined for the evening were Amy Lefévre, Charlotte Groeneveld, Christina Grasso, TyLynn Nguyen, Kate Lanphear, Isabelle Kountoure, Lisa Armstrong, Ikram Abdi, Irina Lazareanu, Malgosia Bela, Sara Grace Wallerstedt, and Tasha Tilberg.

Zimmermann hits the runway

Style stars were out in force for the Zimmermann Fall/Winter ’23 runway show in Paris. The romantic collection, titled Luminosity, was almost upstaged by the radiance of those in attendance, kitted out in their current season Zimmermann finery. Sitting front row and in the celebrity-heavy audience cheering on Australian designer Nicky Zimmermann were Freya Allan, Hannah Dodd, Sara Sampaio, Kelsey Merritt, Jessica Wang, Josephine Skriver, Olivia Palermo, Zerina Akers, Camila Alves McConnaughey, and many, many more.

Petar Petrov’s annual Paris Fashion Week dinner

Over the weekend, designer Petar Petrov celebrated his Fall/Winter 2023 collection by throwing his annual dinner during Paris Fashion Week. The intimate dinner was hosted at Café Laperouse at the famed Hôtel de la Marine, just off the cobbled streets of Place de la Concorde. Wearing Petrov’s chic and streamlined designs, the likes of Lindsay Peoples, Sarah Harris, Anna Vitiello, Charlotte Groeneveld, Christina Grasso, Tamu McPherson, TyLynn Nguyen, Chrissy Rutherford, Daria Strokous, Irina Lazareanu, Maggie Maurer, Mona Matsuoka, Sara Blomqvist, Sara Grace Wallerstedt, Toni Garrn, Suzi de Givenchy, Cailtin Burke, Ronald Burton, and Virginie Dhello stopped by to show their support over a cocktail or two and a delectable seated dinner.

Róhe Frames’ founder and creative director co-hosts dinner with Ana Kraš

Amsterdam-based brand, design studio, and atelier Róhe fêted its Fall/Winter ’23 offering—that is, wardrobe classics rendered with high quality-fabrics with attention paid to impeccable tailoring—over dinner and cocktails. The soirée took place at OGATA Paris, where contemporary reinterpretation of regional Japanese cuisine by Chef Shinichiro Ogata never fails to please. Róhe’s founder and creative director Marieke Meulendijks was on co-hosting duty with designer Ana Kraš, and the duo welcomed guests including Akira Reid, Rosemarie Vind, Ruben Moreira, Amanda Charchian, Caitlin Burke, Christie Tyler, Marta Cygan, and TyLynn Nguyen, amongst others.

Larroudé celebrate the launch of Larroudé at Galeries Lafayette

Marina Larroudé of Larroudé and Graziella Dubief of Galeries Lafayette hosted guests for drinks and dinner at Brasserie L’Emil at Hotel Chateau Voltaire this past weekend to mark the footwear and accessories brand’s arrival at the world famous retail destination. Among those who attended the dinner (in their Larroudé best, mais oui!) were Brooks Nader, Chrissy Rutherford, Jonathan Cohen , Anna Kloots, Charlotte Groeneveld, Marie Marot, Leanne Ansar, Maia Cotton, and Maha Haider.

