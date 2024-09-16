Peter Nygard Sentenced To 11 Years In Prison

Fashion mogul Peter Nygard’s ongoing trial has reached a final verdict. The head of clothing manufacturer Nygard International has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for sexual assaults committed in Toronto, Canada from the 1980’s to 2005, according to BBC. Previously, Nygard was arrested in late 2020 for his crimes, and was convicted by a jury in November. However, Nygard’s legal proceedings are just beginning. He still faces additional assault and sex trafficking charges by 59 women across Montreal, Winnipeg, and the United States, with his next trial set for January 2025.

Cassandra Grey Takes Back Violet Grey!

They say you can’t go home again—but it looks like Violet Grey can! Founder Cassandra Grey has bought back her insider-beloved beauty retailer from Farfetch with an investment from Sherif Guirgis, according to Vogue Business. Grey is now atop Violet Grey’s executive board and serves as artistic director and chairman of its Violet Labs platform. Meanwhile, Guirgis has been appointed chairman and CEO, while Sarah Brown is serving as chief brand officer. As for what the future holds? Violet Grey is focusing on incubating new beauty brands amidst a competitive market. Stay tuned!

Television’s Top Stars Shine Bright At The 2024 Emmy Awards!

Red carpet glamour is back! The Emmy Awards took over Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater to honor the top performances and productions in television. For the occasion, stars stepped out in an array of colorful and embellished ensembles. Top trends of the night included sharp suiting, metallics, and allover jewels, seen on best-dressed stars including Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jonathan Bailey, Andrew Scott, Christine Baranski, Catherine O’Hara, and more. Of course, the night wasn’t just about fashion. Top honors went to Elizabeth Debicki, Richard Gadd, Anna Sawai, Jeremy Allen White, Hiroyuki Sanada, Liza Colón-Zayas, Shōgun, and Hacks, among numerous others.

London Fashion Week Kicks Off With Harris Reed, Chopova Lowena, & More!

Cheerio! London Fashion Week‘s Spring 2025 shows are off to a running start, led by a diverse crop of designers. Harris Reed kicked off the week with his “Encore” collection utilizing vintage upholstery fabrics, tablecloths, and drapes in dramatic silhouettes. Meanwhile, Chopova Lowena showcased upcycled separates and tailoring on a whimsical runway cast—which included SSENSE editor Alex Kessler and Steff Yotka’s dad, Walt Yotka (cheered on by his former Vogue editor daughter from the front row!). Other highlights included new collections by Simone Rocha, Malone Souliers, Nensi Dojaka, Chet Lo, Richard Quinn, JW Anderson, and Emilia Wickstead. However, the week’s not over yet—keep an eye out for new Spring 2025 shows from Burberry, TOGA, Francesca Lake, and more through the week, which you can discover on LondonFashionWeek.Co.

Paris Jackson Hit Up The AllSaints show in London

Jackson was a guest of AllSaints for their 30th anniversary runway show held during London Fashion Week. The show was held the Serpentine North Gallery in Hyde Park and Jackson wore a head-to-toe look from the brand. The show also welcomed Frankie Bridge, Joel Dommett, Danielle Marcan, and Jim Chapman.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.