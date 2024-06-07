On Running announces Zendaya as new brand ambassador

Zendaya’s latest role is a sporty one, courtesy of On Running. The popular Swiss athletic brand has just tapped the Challengers star as its latest brand ambassador, which will kick off a multi-year partnership—including collection collaborations and campaign production. The duo’s first campaign, “Dream Together,” features a C Prinz-directed short film inspired by sports and movement’s ability to connect individuals. It also includes an edit of On pieces by Zendaya, including sneakers, tights, bras, athleisure, and more—which you can now find on On’s website.

“It’s no secret that I’ve been a big fan of On for a long time. I’m always wearing them on set, or when I’m traveling, rehearsing or running around with my dog. So it’s a full-circle moment to make this partnership official,” said Zendaya. “I owe so much to the people around me for getting me to where I am and this film recognizes and appreciates those who support and uplift us every day. I think this feeling of collaboration and inclusiveness shines through in what we’ve created.”

All images: Courtesy of On Running

Kathy Hilton and Anna Zuckerman team up for a chic jewelry collaboration

Kathy Hilton is dipping her toes into the world of jewelry design with Anna Zuckerman. The pair have joined forces on a new jewelry collaboration, featuring a co-designed collection of necklaces, earrings, bracelets and more—as well as Hilton’s favorite Zuckerman pieces. For a sustainable element, each piece in the $125-$3,000 range is crafted with repurposed gems and lab-grown diamonds. You can discover the full collection now on Zuckerman’s website.

“I have always had a love for jewelry and I was excited to discover Anna Zuckerman whose sustainable approach and the use of Diamond Crystalline gems aligns with my own dedication to the world of design and fashion,” said Hilton. “I am delighted that I get to share my favorite Anna Zuckerman pieces as well as bring new designs to other jewelry lovers at a variety of price points.”

Cinema Society & BritBox bring Blue Lights to Crosby Street Hotel

The Cinema Society brought a chic crowd to the Crosby Street Hotel on Wednesday to celebrate UK drama series Blue Lights’ season 2 premiere. In partnership with BritBox, the event included a panel with stars Sian Brooke, Katherine Devlin and Nathan Braniff and creators Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn, moderated by Glamour editor-in-chief Samantha Barry. The night was complete with a chic afterparty, attended by guests including Robert Schildhouse, Kate Mulgrew, Eric Stoltz, Montego Glover, Kim Director, Gabe Fazio, Chloe Melas, Cameron Moir, Karen Duffy Lambros, Eve Plumb, Freya Drohan, Peter Davis, Dominic Augustin, Jeff Ayars, Yigal Azrouel, Brianna Bardhi, Andrew Saffir, Daniel Benedict, Andrew Boszhardt, Revell Carpenter & Michael Bonini, Tiffany Hirth, Billy Jensen, Jennifer Creel, Chloe Melton, Robbie Myers, Richard Phillips, Coco Mitchell, Vlada Roslyakova, Scarlett Schoeffling, Antoine Verglas, Ashley McDermott, and Zarina Yeva.

All images: David Benthal/BFA

LoveShackFancy and 21SEEDS’ tequila collaboration is in full bloom

LoveShackFancy has partnered with a limited-edition collaboration with tequila brand 21SEEDS. The duo’s new partnership features a floral-patterned cocktail tote bag, which includes beach towel straps and two pockets sized to hold 21SEEDS bottles. You can check out the collaboration on LoveShackFancy’s website and stores when it drops on June 11.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.