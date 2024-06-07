Boots and boys! Lyft and Stud Country’s Pride party took over Brooklyn Bowl on Wednesday night with both in full effect—plus some extra sparkle from headlining performer Kesha.

During the event, guests mingled with Lyft-themed cocktails and snacked on fried chicken, macaroni & cheese balls, and vegan meatballs. Chicsters including Clara Perlmutter, Aaron Rose Philip, Daisy Maldonado, Brooke Frischer, Matthew Cancel, Samantha Olson, Dylan Kelly, Hayley Long and more snapped photos at themed Western landscape and horse photo booths, while also picking up custom printed bandanas by designer Willie Norris—all printed in Lyft’s signature bright pink.

Indeed, guests were thinking pink, thanks to the party’s all-pink dress code and matching cakes, desserts, and fortune cookies throughout the venue—though many also opted to wear their best Western fringe, denim, and cowboy boots. Throughout the evening, Studs Country instructors led groups on the dance floor in line dancing lessons. The groovy moves came in handy later in the night, when Kesha took the stage for a performance of her hit songs “Take It Off” and “We R Who We R.”

Chicsters in attendance included Timo Weiland, Samuel Maude, Keaton Kilde Bell, Julio Torres, Fran Tirado, Evan Kline, Dusty, Anya Schulman, Tomas Matos, James Scully, Adam Eli, Spencer Clark, Merlot, Eric Sedeno, Zolita, and more. Below, take a glimpse at all the guests who kicked off Pride Month in the wild, Wild West.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.