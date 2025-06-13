Todd Snyder And Sperry Celebrate Their New Collab In Brooklyn

On Thursday night, Todd Snyder and Sperry sailed into Brooklyn to celebrate their new collaboration. The pair’s sharp shoe capsule was front and center for an intimate dinner at hotspot Sailor, kicking off with a lively cocktail hour. After speeches by Snyder and Aldo exec Jonathan Frankel, everyone enjoyed an elegant sit-down dinner ranging rom beef tartare to roasted chicken, bass, eggplant, and more. Naturally, the evening was filled with dashing attendees outfitted in their sailor-worthy best (and Snyder’s new kicks), including Nick Haramis, Rashad Minnick, Max Berlinger, Alejandro Rhett, Taylor Reed, Janson Blake, Michael Mangan, Steve DiCecco, Chris Rovzar, Ted Stafford, Jim Moore, Michael Hainey, Jake Woolf, Elliott Duprey, Lawrence Schlossman, Jian DeLeon, Calum Harper, Chris Rovzar, Richard Haines, Josh Peskowitz, and more.

All images: Brendon Cook/BFA.com

ASOS Debuts Its Colorful Pop-Up Shop In SoHo

ASOS is setting up shop in the U.S. with its first pop-up store, which has opened in SoHo at 120 Wooster Street until June 22. To celebrate the occasion, the brand opened the doors of the “Summer, Styled by ASOS” space for an exclusive cocktail soirée. Guests discovered an edit of the brand’s Spring 2025 men’s, women’s, and accessories collections, as well as a mix of partner brands and exclusive drops. Attendees included Kristina Ang, Irina Grechko, Anahita Moussavian, Yana Bononi, Eliza Pregmon, Alyssa Goolsby, Armiel Chandler, John Afif, Ethan Diaz, Kristijan Todorovski, Yolande Macon, and more.

All images: BFA.com

Ciao Lucia And Éliou Glitter At Café Habana

We’re going downtown! Ciao Lucia and Éliou’s new jewelry collaboration was celebrated on Wednesday night with a special soirée at Café Habana. The Cuban restaurant was packed with a stylish crowd, who mingled while perusing the new line and sipping margaritas made with Lalo Tequila. Guests at the glitzy occasion included Joe Jonas, Jessel Taank, Coco Schiffer, Gabby Prescod, Vesper Ireland, Courtney Grow, Gabrielle Richardson, Melanie Masarin, Duda Teixeira, Lucy Akin, and more.

All images: Rey Fernandez

The Central Park Conservancy Raises $1.2 Million With NYC’s Culinary Scene

This week, the Central Park Conservancy hosted its annual Taste of Summer benefit, raising $1.2 million in funds for Central Park. The special event featured an array of food tastings by restaurants like Bad Roman, Quality Bistro, Quality Italian, Quality Meats, San Sabino and Twin Tails. Pernod Ricard USA provided drinks at the night’s Specialty Taste Café, in addition to champagne and spirits. Throughout the party, DJ PiERSON kept attendees in high spirits with lively musical beats. The event’s honorary chairs included Laurie and Jay Mandelbaum, Gillian and Sylvester Miniter, and Melissa Vail and Norman C. Selby, while its event chairs included Pepper Evans and Bob Lieber, Baily and Nate Kempner, Amy and Jeff Tarr, and Beth and Leonard Wilf. Additionally fashion-forward attendees included Gillian Hearst, John Hoffman, Bonnie Brennan, Councilmember Gale Brewer, Kate and Andrew Davis, Sharon and Bill Jacob, Speaker Corey Johnson, Tom Kempner, Jill and Barry Lafer, Katie Nixon, Jenny Price, Barbara and James Scott, Rick Cotton, Michael Stillman, John Stossel, Wing Wilson, John Lee, Elyse and Michael Newhouse, and more. Don’t miss it next year!

All images: BFA.com/Madison Voelkel

Fiametta Toasts Its Colorful Launch At Trove

Luxe jewelry retailer Trove brought a burst of sparkle downtown with its latest designer-in-residence, Fiametta. The brand’s new project, as well as its just-released Pride collection, was celebrated with a chic soirée in Trove’s West Village space. Guests mingled with cocktails while admiring the label’s colorful pieces, including Caitlin Burke, Chase Cohl, Brie Welch, Cailin Burke, Christie Tyler, Chelsea Leyland, Estelle Bailey, Henry Zankov, Adam Eli, Batsheva Hay, Hunter Abrams, Jalil Johnson, Justin Campbell, Christina Grasso, Coco Baudelle, Maayan Zilberman, Romy Soleimani, Sarah Lou Kiernan, Gracie Weiner, Ruthie Friedlander, Will Kahn, Ashley Avignonne, Sara Larson, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Trove

