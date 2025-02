Valentine’s Day: Sweet, Sultry, & Sharp Gifts He’ll Love!

It’s Valentine’s Day! The guys on your list deserve something special this year—and whether you’re celebrating later or need some last-minute gift ideas, we’ve got you covered. From dapper loafers and soft knits to effortless fragrances, underwear, and more, check out our chic men’s gift guide for all your V-Day sweethearts.

Manolo Blahnik, Plymouth suede loafers, $945

Guess, Eco Duke ribbed polo, $54 (was $89)

Cole Haan, Grandprø Topspin sneakers, $160

Dior Beauty, Dior Homme parfum, $180

CLDP, Boxer trunks (3-pack), $95

The Elder Statesman, Nora Lite Dip Pocket cardigan, $1,295

John Hardy, Love Knot bracelet, $1,550

Fleur du Mal, Silk jacquard robe, $695

Happy Socks, Heart socks, $16

Athletegy, Quad short 2.0, $68

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs and Preston Lyles.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.