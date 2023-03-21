Law Roach sits down with Emily Ratajkowski

Law Roach is this week’s guest on Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low with EmRata; letting the model in on hitting rock bottom, deciding to hang up his styling boots, and the impact his career had on his personal relationships. Admitting to Ratajkowski that despite the recent highs of Fashion Month and the Oscars, he realized he was saddled with anxiety and thought, “F*ck I’m miserable.” Roach adds that his work has come at the cost of friendships and his private life, telling the host: “[This job] is the only thing I know how to do. I’m not in relationship, I have never been in a relationship….my focus has only been my career…so I lost a lot of friends.” Now that he’s made the decision to step back from celebrity styling, he adds that spending time with his family is top priority. Roach also spoke about his longtime client Zendaya’s reaction to his career update, clarifying that he hadn’t told her before he posted the news to Instagram last Monday. “It was tough for her…so she calls she said, ‘Girl, I thought we’d make big decisions together.’ Of course she supported me. And she was like, ‘Whatever you need, whatever you need.’ But the internet is cruel. It’s really cruel. So people started to blame her for my retirement. And that wasn’t fair to her. And the things they were saying, of course, isn’t true. So that spilled over to my suffering, she started to suffer too. And I didn’t think I didn’t think that was fair. Because she has always protected me in this industry and vice versa.” He added a funny anecdote about how he always tells aspiring stylists to fake it ’til they make it. “Zendaya always tells this story,” he shared. “She’s like, ‘Girl when you first start working you didn’t even have safety pins’—like I didn’t know anything. I was green!” Listen to the whole ep wherever you get your podcasts now.

Carlos Nazario joins Moose Knuckles as global artistic director

Renowned fashion editor, stylist, and creative Carlos Nazario has been tapped by Moose Knuckles to join the Canadian brand as global artistic director, effective immediately. Queens-born, NYC-based Nazario, who has worked alongside everyone from Rihanna and Naomi Campbell to Bella Hadid, Solange, Zoe Kravitz, and Frank Ocean and styled covers for Vogue, i-D, and Vanity Fair, will now oversee the brand’s collection design, brick and mortar presentation, and marketing content across all channels. Having already served as a stylist and guest creative consultant for recent Moose Knuckles campaigns, Nazario said today that he’s excited to continue to implement his vision. Whetting our appetite, the brand also shared the Spring Summer ’23 campaign which was under his art direction. Check it out, below:

Stephanie McNeal is joining Glamour

There’s a new name at Condé: Stephanie McNeal is heading to Glamour to take up her new role as senior editor. McNeal has most recently been senior culture and features reporter at Buzzfeed News, covering internet culture, influencers, and viral trends. Fans of the topics will likely already know McNeal from her Instagram presence, where she shares daily musings and commentary on the wild and wonderful happenings on the web. McNeal previously wrote a 10,000 word investigative report on the multi-level marketing company LuLa Roe, which would go on to inspire a documentary film (The Rise and Fall of LuLaRoe) on which she served as a consulting producer and talking head. She also hosted the podcast of the same name, and her forthcoming book, Swipe Up for More!: Inside the Unfiltered Lives of Influencers, will debut in June. McNeal’s first day will be Monday, March 27—congrats!

Thérapie Clinic lands stateside

Europe’s leading med-spa Thérapie Clinic has arrived with its first US location, now open in Flatiron. The state-of-the-art space marks the family-ran company’s 70th location, having already carried out over 10 million treatments to date across the pond in Ireland and the UK. Thérapie’s hero service is medical-grade laser hair removal, which it offers at competitive prices (think: areas starting at as little as $27 per session.) Celebrating its official opening last week with an industry party hosted by editor and content creator Bella Gerard, beauty eds got a glimpse at the clinic on 12 West 19th Street whilst sipping Botox shot-inspired cocktails, hearing more about the cosmetic injections and skin treatments on offer, and getting a look at the brand’s own cosmeceutical skincare line, Skin Theory. President international and co-owner, Katie McGlade, whose family opened the first Thérapie Clinic in Dublin over 20 years ago said: “We are excited by the opportunity to enter and grow in the world’s largest aesthetic market. On researching the potential of growth into the US, we believe that Thérapie offers US customers a distinctive offering. Particularly, our approach to Laser Hair Removal, which we believe will really shake up the US market in both quality, experience, and price point.”

From now until April 15, Thérapie Clinic is offering a free (!) first laser hair removal session to all customers on their choice of underarm or bikini line. For more, see therapieclinic.com.

Deborah Pagani launches new campaign

NYC-based fine jewelry and hair accessory designer (of the hair pin fame—IYK, YK) has shared a new campaign, shot by Gilles Bensimon. The campaign stars model Alana Felisberto, who highlights said famous eye-catching gold DP Pin as well as limited-edition jewelry. Pagani enlisted Kate Davidson Hudson to style the visuals, which seeks to marry the designer’s go-to reference points of ’80s maximalism and the sleekness of the ’90s: two eras in which Pagani spent her days as a celebrity hair colorist maestros such as John Sahag, Oribe Canales, and Rita Hazan. Catch some of the campaign, below:

