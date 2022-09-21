Daily News: Bryanboy Named EIC At Perfect Magazine, Harris Reed To Take Over At Nina Ricci, Mariah Carey Dazzles In NYC, Peep Target’s Next Designer Collabs, Brad Pitt Gets Into Beauty, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Bryanboy enters his editor in chief era

He paved the way for future generations of digital content creators, has dominated TikTok, and now Bryan Grey Yambao has found himself sitting atop the masthead. The Filipino fashion figure has been named editor in chief at Perfect Magazine, taking the reigns from founder Katie Grand. Until now, Yambao has been international editorial director since the publication slash multimedia platform slash content agency’s inception in September 2020. The OG blogger meets the future of print? We’re excited to see what comes next.

A new chapter begins. I love a creative challenge! ❤️💖 Thank you @kegrand and our brilliant team @theperfectmag for believing in me. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KWKFj5rmpS — bryanboy (@bryanboy) September 21, 2022

Harris Reed named creative director at Nina Ricci

Harris Reed is about to shake up 90-year-old luxury brand Nina Ricci. The Los Angeles-born gender-fluid designer, who uses they/them pronouns, has been enjoying an ascent as one of London fashion’s most prominent talents as of late, and now Paris has come calling. Reed will join Nina Ricci (owned by Puig) as creative director and business chief while Edwin Bodson, commercial director at J.W. Anderson, is also heading to the brand in the role of general director. “I am truly excited to challenge the landscape of what femininity means across fashion and beauty in such an iconic house,” Reed said in a statement. The 26-year-old ‘demi-couture’ designer who’s amassed fans including Sam Smith, Iman (who could forget that Met Gala look!), Beyoncé, and Adele, and collaborated with the likes of Missoma and MAC, replaces Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh who exited the house in January after three years at the helm.

Mariah Carey and Chopard paint the town

In order to launch the Chopard X Mariah Carey collection and the Happy Butterfly X Mariah Carey collection, the needs-no-introduction performer recently joined the luxury brand for an intimate cocktail party in New York City. Fittingly, the event took place on the 25th anniversary of her seminal album, Butterfly. Carey was joined by Chopard co-president and artistic director Caroline Scheufele to toast to the collections and to showcase them in all their dazzling glory to the tastemakers and press in attendance at the Soho Grand Hotel. As per Chopard, “These collections are a natural extension of the creative universe of a singer who has become one of the most famous voices in the world over the decades. A symbol of metamorphosis, the butterfly is the dazzling emblem of the energy that has borne Mariah Carey to unprecedented longevity.” Take a peek at the collections below—we’ll have what Mimi’s having!

Brad Pitt unveils Le Domaine, a line of genderless skincare

Taking a leaf out of GP’s book—literally, as he revealed former girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow actually did teach him about self-care—Brad Pitt has launched Le Domaine. Tipped as a science-meets-nature line of genderless skincare essentials, the venture is a partnership with the Perrin family, who are also his partners in Château Miraval Côtes de Provence Rose. As such, the brand takes its lead from grape-based antioxidants, particularly the homegrown ones on the family’s estates in Provence. Pitt exclusively told Vogue that over 15 years of research have gone into the products. Get ready to hear more about ‘GSM10’ which is an exclusive molecule in Le Domaine’s Serum, Cream, Fluid Cream, and Cleansing Emulsion that’s said to reduce the harmful effects of oxidative stress, while ‘ProGr3’ aims to keep skin cells healthier for longer in a bid to slow down the aging process. Ok back to Gwyneth! “I love what Gwyneth’s done [with Goop],” Pitt said. “She is still a really dear friend, and she has built this empire. She has always had that in her as a curator, and it’s been a lovely creative outlet for her. In fact, come to think about it, she was probably the first one who got me to even wash my face twice a day… maybe.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Domaine – Skincare (@ledomaine.skincare)

INTERMIX’s Designer Re/Mix is now shoppable

So long, summer style. As we’re increasingly reaching for layering pieces and dusting down our cooler season looks, INTERMIX has launched its Designer Re/Mix for Fall so we can add in new, trending must-haves for the coming months. Launched in partnership with Affirm, the offering is a go-to for both established names, emerging brands, and everything in between. Plus! Buzzy and staple brands Des Phemmes, Altuzarra, Nue Studio, Missoni, LAPOINTE, Bevza, and LaQuan Smith will also have specialized boutique experiences in six INTERMIX locations across the country (Madison Ave., Soho, Bal Harbour, Beverly Hills, Robertson, and Rush Street in Chicago). And thanks to Affirm, customers can split the cost of their purchase over multiple payments too. Divya Mathur, chief merchandising officer, said: “We are always looking for the newest collections, latest trends, and buzzy, need-to-know designer names that you can’t find anywhere else. With our Designer Re/Mix edit we took it one step further – curating these brands through our signature lens and outlining inventive and distinctive ways to wear it all. We’re so excited to introduce our customer to the best luxury brands, buzziest new names, and direction-setting collections – all available to shop in one place both online and in stores.” Check out a snippet below, and prepare your wishlist stat.

Target’s Fall Designer Collection will feature collaborations with Kika Vargas, La Ligne, and Sergio Hudson

Set your alarms for Sunday, October 9, as Target’s popular Designer Collection is coming in hot. The Fall iteration will present three limited-edition lines with brands Kika Vargas, La Ligne, and Sergio Hudson. Teased below, almost all items in the 100-piece ready to wear and accessories offering are under $40 and all will range in sizes XXS-4X. With vibrant and voluminous Kika Vargas dresses, tidy tailoring from Sergio Hudson, and elegant and versatile La Ligne staples, you won’t want to miss the opp to stock up on some wardrobe heroes for a steal. Catch a glimpse below.

Everything you need to know about TELFAR’s Rainbow drop this Friday

During NYFW, Telfar Clemens hosted a physical sale of TELFAR bags at the Rainbow store in Brooklyn’s Fulton Street Mall, causing a veritable frenzy as thousands of customers came by to get their hands on the omnipresent (but often hard to secure!) multi-colored totes. Missed out IRL? Not to worry. Starting this Friday, September 23 at 12PM EST, shoppers will have the chance to purchase a TELFAR bag. Unlike in the past, this is not a pre-order system. TELFAR Shopping Bags in multiple sizes and colors are available while stocks last and will be shipped immediately (expected delivery before end of October). As per the brand, no Circle Bags, Duffle Bags, or pieces from former collaborations will be available on site though. Happy shopping—and ps. they DO ship international too….

