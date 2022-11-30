We’re Back! Inside The Daily Front Row & LAGOS Art Basel Dinner At W South Beach

Party in the city…..The Daily Front Row and LAGOS jewelry came together to fête the holiday/Art Basel issue and cover star Sterling ‘Steelo’ Brim with a dinner and cocktail bash at Irma’s at W South Beach last night. Here’s your peek inside!

Guests arrived to Irma’s, the hotel’s lush poolside cocktail bar and eatery, to a disco soundtrack and posed for pictures at the coral-hued LAGOS flower wall. After snapping their outfits at the photo booth, they discovered what was new from the jewelry brand this season, while meeting founder Steven Lagos.

After content, content, content, attendees sat to a delectable family-style dinner with Irma’s favorites, such as tuna tartare with truffle vinaigrette, Italian ceviche, hummus and grilled naan, Chicken alla Diavola, Salmone alla mugnaia, fried mac n’ cheese, and buttermilk mashed potato—and wine by world-famous Uruguay-based brand Bodega Garzón. The beautiful flowers on the tablescape were the work of Ati Fiori.

Among those who joined team Daily over the course of the cocktail soirée, dinner, and after party were Steelo Brim and Alahna Jade, Jessica Wang, Karen Blanchard, Nicole Williams English, Steven Lagos, Jenee Naylor, Lucas Castellani, Amina Vassallo, Coco and Kaye Bassey, Daniel Muñoz Raquel, Blair Voltz Clarke, Grace Atwood, Idalia Salsamendi, Monica Ahanonu, Nasteha and Nuni Yusuf, Samantha Angelo and Peter Ostrega, Zachary Weiss, Greivy, Mara Siegler, Kristie Nicolosi, Amanda Willinger, Jamie Hector, Lauren Maxwell, Chris Coffee, Francesca Vuillemin, Jeff Thomas, Katya Tolstova, Luca Fröhlingsdorf, Eliad Cohen, Eef Vicca, David and Elena Florentin, and more.

Cocktails by female-founded tequila brand 21 Seeds came in two tongue-in-cheek options in both a nod to all the out-of-towners descending on Miami for Art Basel, and our favorite retail and entertainment complex, American Dream, being based in New Jersey: Bridge (with Seed + Soda) or Tunnel (a jalapeño-infused Spicy Seed Margarita). While sipping their drinks and enjoying catch ups, guests were captured by fashion illustrator A.E. Kieren, giving them a memorable keepsake to take home. And for instant digital gratification, the American Dream interactive video booth also made for plenty of social media moments.

Guests also took home a goodie bag with items from LAGOS, gift cards to treat themselves to something by elegant Australian intimates brand Sevigne, a Jonathan Adler candle courtesy of American Dream, a day trip excursion to American Dream (see you on the ski slopes!), and more. Catch a glimpse inside the evening, below:

Images: Karla Korn