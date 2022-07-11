Hamptons

Dates For Your Diary: INTERMIX Is Popping Up In Montauk This July

Get your INTERMIX fix Out East at the multi-brand retailer's Ruschmeyers pop-up

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan

What to wear to your next dinner date, garden fête, or sunset soirée in the Hamptons? Wonder no more: INTERMIX has you covered. The one-stop-shop for luxury fashion has its sights set on Montauk this month, with a new pop-up at Ruschmeyers coming in hot from July 14-24.

Open every day from 11AM-7PM at the local favorite hotel and eatery, the 10-day long shopping experience will bring together an exclusive edit of summer essentials from buzzy brands both established and emerging. Think: Isabel Marant, CaraCara, Staud, Agua by Agua Bendita, RE/DONE, Bond Eye, Baha Maria, and more.

Beyond the fashion, there’ll also be games like cornhole and life-size Jenga as well as activations, giveaways, and prizes. Speaking of gifts….here’s one for you, on us! Text the word SUMMER to 96748 to get 15% off your purchase.

See you there!

[Editor’s note: Read our catchup with Hamptons tastemaker and INTERMIX’s chief merchandising officer Divya Mathur here.]

