Meet Divya Mathur, INTERMIX’s Resident Chicster & Chief Merchandising Officer

You mightn’t know it yet, but Divya Mathur is influencing your closet. Occupying the dream role of chief merchandising officer at INTERMIX, her day-to-day involves scouting the world’s coolest brands and integrating them into the multi-brand retailer’s reliably ahead of the curve offering. And while the mom-of-two is surely never not busy, she somehow finds time to have impeccable personal style and throw a haute Hamptons bash too. We had to find out her secret to making it look foolproof! Right this way…

Backstory, please!

I grew up in California but I consider myself a New Yorker. My love of fashion brought me to the city 20 years ago when I landed my dream job, as an associate buyer at Saks Fifth Avenue. Since then I met my husband, had two adorable little boys, worked at amazing brands like Michael Kors and Shopbop, and I am now the chief merchandising officer at INTERMIX.

When did you start coming Out East?

About 15 years ago. We bought our first home here eight years ago in East Hampton. It was before we had kids, but we always knew we wanted a home that our children would love and could build their summer community around. Ironically, what I love the most about the Hamptons is that it reminds me of where I grew up in the Bay Area. The weather, the outdoorsy lifestyle, the beautiful homes, the beach, and the slower pace is a much needed pause button on city life.

What are your favorite Hamptons spots?

Duryea’s in Montauk is an absolute favorite; it reminds me of being in a chic coastal town in Provence. Carissa’s in East Hampton for the best croissants and LT Burger in Sag Harbor for burgers and shakes with the kids. We love entertaining at home and our go-tos are Stuarts in Amagansett for the freshest local fish and we get our meat from Red Farm in East Hampton. Grilled whole seabass and rosemary garlic lamb chops are always on the menu. Plus the farm fresh eggs from Iacono Farm are literally life changing. IYK,YK!

What’s your typical Hamptons day like?

An Uber Eats order for Jack’s Coffee followed by a workout either at AKT with my bestie or having my trainer come to me. My weekends are spent bouncing around to backyards of friends’ homes, afternoons at Egypt Beach, and soaking in as much family time as I can. July and August are the only two months of the year where we are not in the midst of some sort of fashion week, so I really try to take advantage of spending time with loved ones, and there is something so special about getting to entertain at home.

What’s your perfect Hamptons outfit?

A printed midi length dress (preferably a vintage-inspired print), block heels, chunky jewelry, and fun sunglasses.

What else are you wearing this summer?

Crop tops with super wide leg pants for day, and slinky dresses and statement heels for night.

What trends are you excited to buy into?

I can’t wait to try out so many trends, like ‘60s mod prints especially in a chic set, bold head-to-toe monochromatic looks (my obsession with Bottega green is taking over my wardrobe), and sequins and shine for day.

What are some staples in your summer rotation?

I’m usually in Varley for workouts, denim from Agolde and Re/Done, and lots of pretty dresses. My summer style tends to be much more bohemian and girly than my city style, and the balance for me is always pairing it back to a chunky sandal. I love putting on a dress every day even if it’s just to chase my kids around the house.

What events are in your cal?

So many! Everything from our annual 4th of July party to 40th birthdays, and, of course, all the amazing events INTERMIX is hosting with its brand partners. We’re popping up at Ruschmeyers from July 14-24, with different games, events, and a place to shop the latest summer collection. In our Southampton boutique, some of our favorite designers will be popping up in July and August. First, a Larroudé shoe pop-in in mid-July and then a Jonathan Simkhai event, followed by a two week pop-in in mid-August.

We need to make our shopping list. What new names are you excited about?

I have such a long list! Some of my faves are Alemais, Aknvas, Bernadette, Cara Cara, Maygel Coronel, Susana Vega Jewelry, Nué Studio, Sid Neigum, Studio 189, Verandah, Kimberly Goldson, and Mach & Mach. And keep an eye out for Des Phemmes and Eiko Ai…they are beyond and both coming to INTERMIX later this year!

