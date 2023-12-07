It’s Here!!!! The Daily’s Holiday Issue Lands Today!!!!!

Holiday Joie: incoming! We made it, chèries. It’s the final month of the year, and time for our last issue of the Daily Front Row to make its way to you. The art and fashion-filled December/Holiday mag lands today, so whether you’re at Basel, catching some rays in Palm Beach, at home in the Hamptons, or spending the festivities in the city, be sure to keep your eyes peeled for a copy this month.

To round out a major year, we couldn’t have just one cover. Rather, there’s three collectible issues with three starry faces. The iconic Pat Cleveland was captured by Jordan Millington Liquorice against the backdrop of Nemacolin’s holiday wonderland. Kate Love, newly relocated to Miami with her baby girl and husband Kevin Love, tells us about what her days are like now as a first time mom balancing her next venture. And Valentina Ferrer chats about her Argentinian roots, life in the spotlight, and the impetus to start her wellness brand.

Inside, you’ll find a luxury gift guide brimming with ideas for your nearest and dearest, a ‘chic sheet’ to what’s happening this week and weekend at Art Basel Miami Beach, entertainment and pop culture musts for your well-deserved time off, catchups with our favorite brands, and oh so much more.

Find your copy asap, and get into it below:

