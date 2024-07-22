Frederico Azevedo Chats Summer Florals, Landscapes, & What’s New With Unlimited Earth Care

Impeccable landscaping is serious sport out East, and no one does it quite like Unlimited Earth Care founder Frederico Azevedo. For more than three decades, he’s beautified posh properties with gorgeous gardens and lush greenery. Here’s why vibrant hues are one of his (many!) secrets to success.

What’s the latest with you and Unlimited Earth Care?

Summer is our season! I design gardens and landscapes that are beautiful year-round, but many people consider summer to be the grand performance of their gardens, so right now all our gardens are blooming at their brightest colors and clients are spending as much time as possible in them. Our main event of the summer was “The Balance of Colors” on Saturday, June 22, which was an evening of cocktails, music, and shopping at The Garden Market. A great time was had by all!

So fun! How does color factor into your process, and why are your clients drawn to your bright hues?

Color is my signature; it’s at the core of the way I approach design. When I visit a project for the first time, I consider the kinds of spaces I’m going to develop, based on what the client wants, what’s possible in that specific environment, and which native and well-adapted plants and flowers I have available for my palettes—and then I start to create. I try to design dramatic effects that still feel natural, and the key to that is color.

Any landscaping trends you’re loving currently?

I try not to follow trends; flowers have a timeless beauty. I do love that sustainable gardening, and practices that support local pollinators, have become popular in the past few years. Unlimited Earth Care has been sustainable from the beginning, because plants and flowers best suited to the environments they’re planted in always grow to be more beautiful.

What floral types and combos excite you this season?

A great flora combination is nepeta, Miscanthus grasses, and pink “Fairy” roses—the Miscanthus provide shade for the roses, which don’t do well in full sunlight, and the nepeta flowers attract the insects that eat the aphids that bother the roses. Their complementary pastel colors and soft textures also go together very nicely.

How does your upbringing in Brazil inspire your use of color—now and over the past 30 years?

I came of age during a time in Brazil when there were many exciting public landscaping projects designed by talented designers, like Roberto Burle Marx, so I saw how good natural design could transform space. It inspired me to concentrate on the use of color in my designs and how I could create palettes that would heighten the experience of my gardens—all-green moss gardens for meditation, soft pastels for outdoor dining, or dramatic flowers at entryways.

Did your early training in the U.S. and U.K. impact how color factors into your designs?

My studies taught me how to realize my designs and how to navigate the difficult space between concept and execution, but my sense of color was always my own. It has definitely evolved during my 30 years of experience designing landscapes; I know what works and how to ensure the plants are going to be healthy. So when I compose a palette now, I have in my mind exactly what flowers I can use to create it, and whether or not they would thrive in that part of the property.

Why do you love using bold-hued planters in your projects?

I sell many planters in sustainable materials available in different shapes, colors, and sizes. Planters can help draw the eye to different areas of interest, and they can be like sculptures when paired with the right plant.

Any tips for pairing planter colors and shapes with certain flowers and greenery?

I love to pair a vibrant planter with a graphic plant in a solid color, like agave. I think a good strategy is to go for contrasts; choose texturally exciting plants, like something with big reaching leaves or dramatic blooms to plant in a more modern, simple planter.

Where do you find color inspiration for your work?

I love art, and am inspired by sculpture and painting, but I’ve always been most inspired by animation, because it requires the design of moving color palettes and aesthetic choices that are alive, like in a garden.

How do you figure out which types of plantings are best suited to specific properties?

It’s important, especially in the Hamptons where the soil type and conditions of the environment can vary so greatly in a small area. There can be salty ocean air right down the street from fertile farm fields, so choosing the right plants and creating a unique plan for every property is important to what I do.

What are you most looking forward to this summer?

I’m looking forward to riding my bike to the beach with my French bulldog, Louis. Summer is a busy season for me, so I’m looking forward to meeting new people at The Garden Market and discussing gardens. I look forward to it every year.

Where can we find you Out East in your downtime?

I love Sunday evenings at Sunset Beach; it’s become a bit of a tradition with my friends and family.

