Your Guide To The Met Gala’s 2024 Party Scene

The Met Gala took New York City by storm on Monday night. After the ceremonial red carpet and dinner at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, guest locked to an array of parties around town, held by the Boom Boom Room, Stella McCartney, Emily Ratajkowski, and more. Below, discover your guide to the night!

FKA Twigs and the Boom Boom Room dance the night away

To kick off the night, the Boom Boom Room hosted its annual soirée with FKA Twigs and Eli Escobar atop the Standard, High Line. Midway through the occasion, FKA Twigs appeared atop the bar to serenade guests with songs from her upcoming album. The affair included beats by MikeQ and Eli Escobar. And the event was a starry one, with the guest list including Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, Camilla Cabello, Lil Nas X, Dion Lee, Prabal Gurung, Pierpaolo Piccioli, Hilary Taymour, Tanner Fletcher, Savannah Engel, Daniel Benedict, Andrew Saffir, Malcolm Carfare, John Wattiker, Tessa Thompson, Jordan Barrett, Christian Siriano, Coco Rocha, Kate Young, and more.

All images: BFA / Deonté Lee & Yvonne Tnt

Stella McCartney and Cadillac party at Casa Cruz

Stella McCartney took over Casa Cruz after the Met Gala, throwing a late-night bash with Cadillac. The chic occasion found guests mingling with cocktails while admiring Cadillac’s vehicle model display, complete with fashionable guests Karlie Kloss, Joseph Altuzarra, Daniel Roseberry, Adam Selman, Elizabeth Gillies, Giovanna Battaglia, Wes Gordon, Derek Blasberg, Baz Luhrmann, Bee Carozzini, Francesco Carozzini, Talia Ryder, and more.

All images: Courtesy of BFA

Carlos Nazario, Emily Ratajkowski, & more bring fashion to FiDi with AprèsMET2

The Financial District’s WSA building received a burst of fashion from AprèsMET2, an after party thrown by Carlos Nazario, Emily Ratajkowski, Francesco Risso, Paloma Elsesser, Raul Lopez, and Renell Medrano. Pedro Cavaliere and Zack Bia kept guests dancing with beats through the night, while Clase Azul provided cocktails for all. Attendees including Bad Bunny, Charli XCX, Daniel Lee, Georgia Fowler, Jaden Smith, Joan Smalls, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kendall Jenner, Lana Del Rey, Law Roach, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Marc Jacobs, Odell Beckham Jr, Olivier Rousteing, Omar Apollo, Rauw Alejandro, Rema, Sean McGirr, Teezo Touchdown, Vittoria Ceretti, and more made the soirée a stylish affair.

All images: Courtesy of BFA

Jean Paul Gaultier & Shayne Oliver celebrate a new collaboration with SSENSE

Primal Cut Steakhouse received a subversive fashion makeover on Monday night, courtesy of Jean Paul Gaultier and Shayne Oliver. The duo, who celebrated their new fashion collaboration launching on May 9, took over the space for the night with SSENSE. Guests were treated to Grey Goose Vodka martinis and a performance by JT, plus tracks spun by Telfar Clemens, Elvin Tavarez, Dangerous Rose, Danny Castañeda, and LSDXOXO. Guests included A$AP Ferg, Michèle Lamy, Simone Rocha, Queen Latifah, Eartheater, Richie Shazam, Willy Chavarria, Rich the Kid, Teezo Touchdown, Rachel Sennott, Jazzelle Zanaughtti, Rowan Blanchard, Lourdes Leon, Ella Emhoff, Sophia Lamar, the Clermont Twins, and more.

The Macallan toasts 200 years at The Mark Hotel

Whiskey brand The Macallan checked into the Mark Hotel for a private event, celebrating its 200th anniversary on the night of the Met Gala. The occasion included a specialty cocktail, The Castle Garden, which was enjoyed by guests including Serena Williams, Duke Riley, Edvin Thompson, and more.

