Armani Beauty had the downtown set aglow on Wednesday night, courtesy of its Luminous Silk line. The beloved makeup collection by Giorgio Armani was celebrated with a shimmering soiree at Twenty Three Grand in SoHo, decked in an array of golden and neutral tones. Attendees mingled with themed cocktails and prosecco before receiving touch-ups by Armani makeup artists with the line’s radiant foundation, bronzing powder, concealer, and cheek tints. Afterwards, everyone posed for photo portraits and enjoyed beats by Gilly Chan. The evening’s chic attendees included Naomi Watts, Kai Schreiber, Ego Nwodim, Emely Moreno, Nicole Cancel, Sarah Jane Nader, Georgia Hassarati, Alyssa Brascia, Matthew Cancel, Derek Deng, Isabella Ferrer, Zizi Strater, Dani Parkes, Sonia Tucker, Alex Dekelbaum, and more.

For its newest sneaker launch, Axel Arigato took over spacious downtown arts venue The Kitchen overlooking the Hudson River. After entering, attendees had the chance to discover the Swedish brand’s latest style, the Eris. Midway through the evening, Ana Roxanne appeared for a rousing musical performance. The night ended with celebratory Paloma cocktails and blue peaflower ice cream, with guests dancing until the lights came on. Guests included Iris Apatow, Anne Imhof, Ella Snyder, Mona Matsuoka, Memphy, Deon Hinton, Brea Anderson, Matthew Cancel, Devon Teuscher, Emely Moreno, Dina Nur Satti, Mei Jawajiri, Angela Trimbur, Nicole Cancel, Emil Sands, Sophia Wilson, and more.

On Wednesday night, new publication Tax Magazine toasted its fifth issue, “Continuum,” with a packed launch party at POST. The sleek soirée found guests mingling while snapping photos and enjoying refreshing drinks by Gay Waters BODY Vodka, and Superbird Tequila. Attendees included Jonathan Kirby, Emely Moreno, Peter Demas, Griffin Maxwell Brooks, Jeff Perla, Serena Shahidi, Noel B. Doherty, Max Rutcofsky, Samuel Maude, Sam Olson, Zizi Strater, Elizabeth Gillette, Joel Calfee, James Dinh, Eric Sedeño, Griffin Maxwell Brooks, Spencer Thomas, Martín Soto, Tristan Yang, and more.

