Sotheby’s And FRAME Celebrate Their New Collab Uptown 

Double-and triple!-denim looks took over Three Guys on the Upper East Side last night, thanks to FRAME and Sotheby’s! The pair celebrated their new collaboration with a cheerful soirée that drew a fashionable crowd to lunch hotspot Three Guys—with plenty of champagne, martinis, and Negronis flowing throughout the evening.

The party was co-hosted by FRAME’s co-CEO Nicolas Dreyfus, Lauren Santo Domingo, and Kristina O’Neill—in her new role as Sotheby’s head of media. Attendees gossiped while lounging in blue booths and perusing Sotheby’s latest catalog, complete with an assortment of French fries, crab cakes, spanakopita, and crowd-favorite grilled cheese. Inspired by FRAME’s own laidback vibes and the Sotheby’s auction house’s legacy, the new capsule featured a preppy, 1980’s-esque spin on classic jeans—which we spotted on Jenna Lyons, Cass Bird, Kate Young, and Zanna Roberts Rassi.

At 8pm, attendees took part in a high-energy auction led by Sotheby’s auctioneer Kimberly Pirtle with courtesy paddles and currency. Luxe winning lots included a case of Dom Perignon Vintage 2013, an at-home 111Skin facial with Moda Operandi’s Ultimate Black Diamond Collection, a private Sotheby’s exhibit tour, and a Club Moda Riviera beauty bag. Each lot also included a piece from the FRAME x Sotheby’s capsule, ensuring a stylish summer ahead for the auction winners.

Guests included Lynette Nylander, Derek Blasberg, Simon Huck, Sarah Hoover, Joe Holder, Eniko Mihalik, Hannah Donker, Jacquelyn Jablonski, Joshua Seth, Nikita Wiorek, Renata Zandonadi Quaglia, Elissa Santisi, Ilona Hamer, Jaime Kay Warren,, Solange Franklin, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Sara Moonves, Vanessa Traina, Brett Heyman, Wes Gordon, Nikki Kynard, Ruby Aldridge, Alina Cho, Candace Marie, Charlotte Groeneveld, Chrissy Rutherford, Christie Tyler, Dina Nur Satti, Giancarlo Valle, Grace Fuller Marroquin, Jane Kelter de Valle, James Perkins, Nate Lowman, Christina Grasso, Alliah Mourad, Bara Tisch, Coco Govare, Francesca Keller, Frank Everett, Jane Hertzmark Hudis, Jason Isbell, Keith Baptista, Lizzie Tisch, Pamela Hanson, Rachel Chandler, Sean Thomas, Magnus Berger, Phil Riportella, Woldy Reyes, Adrian Gaut, Akari Endo-Gaut, Andre Mellone, Anna Weyant, and Carolyn Angel.

All images: Ben Rosser/BFA.com

