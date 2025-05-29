Events

Santoni Celebrates 50 Years Of Sharp Style In The Upper East Side

The Italian brand's landmark soirée toasted its major anniversary, revamped boutique, and new Assouline book

by Aaron Royce
Michelle Monaghan, Suzi de Givenchy (BFA.com)

Santoni celebrated its 50th anniversary in truly dapper fashion last night! The chic Italian brand brought a fashionable crowd to the Upper East Side to honor its landmark anniversary, coinciding with the launch of its brand-new Assouline tome, Santoni Meraviglia. Cast in Santoni’s signature orange hue, the elegant volume covers the label’s artisanal craftsmanship, standout designs, and rich history over five decades.

To mark the occasion, Santoni kicked off the celebrations with a chic cocktail party at its newly expanded boutique at 667 Madison Avenue—a bright occasion during a particularly rainy evening. The soaring space was filled with an array of the brand’s newest sandals, pumps, belts, and small leather goods, interspersed with copies of Santoni Meraviglia for attendees including Michelle Monaghan, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Matt Dillon, and Bianca Brandolini to peruse at their leisure. Inside the store’s vibrant lower level, guests could also discover the brand’s selection of men’s footwear and accessories—as well as stations where artisans demonstrated how the brand’s luxe footwear is customized and hand-crafted with a sharp attention to details and color.

Gabrio Santoni, Alessia Antinori, Giuseppe Santoni, Sophia Santoni

Marcelo Sachs

When the clock struck 8, speedy vans arrived to whisk guests to Caviar Kaspia at The Mark Hotel for an intimate dinner. The elegant space was shut down for the special night, where guests enjoyed plenty of the venue’s signature caviar baked potatoes, Norwegian smoked salmon, blinis, grilled salmon, French beans, and its chic martinis festooned with caviar-stuffed olives. The luxe soirée was complete with champagne toasts and an applauded speech by Giuseppe Santoni—who co-hosted the night’s festivities with Alex Assouline—before attendees stepped out after the enchanting evening.

Stylish guests at the special night included Fern Mallis, Igee Okafor, Derek Blasberg, Jessie Andrews, Kim Shui, Suzi de Givenchy, Joyce Etro, Elizabeth Kurpis, Dominique Silver, Luis Trevino, Manny Omitto, Olga Yanul, Ben Brewster, Kate Davidson Hudson, Alexander Fisher, Drew Hafner, David Ruff, Vanessa Hong, Peter Davis, and more.

All images: BFA.com

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

