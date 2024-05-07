News

Inside Richie Akiva’s Annual THE AFTER Party at Casa Cipriani Presented by Ray-Ban

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row
Doja Cat, Janelle Monáe

Now an annual Met Gala tradition, Richie Akiva held his always epic “The After” party at Casa Cipriani last night. The event was hosted by Doja Cat, Serena Williams, Janelle Monae, Teyana Taylor, Vetements’ Guram Gvasalia and Rita Ora and presented by Ray-Ban.

Richie Akiva, Guram Gvasalia, Doja Cat

The starry guest list included Ray-Ban president Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio and fiancé, model and actress Jessica Serfaty (wearing archival custom Dolce & Gabbana), Lewis Hamilton,  Off Set, Camila Cabello, LaQuan Smith, Alton Mason, Justine Skye, Lana Del Ray, Luca Castallani, Winnie Harlow, Frida Assen, Vittoria Ceretti, Jaden Smith, Ben Simmons, Kornelia Ski, Kaytranada, Jalen Moore, Camille Opp, Elizabeth Lake, Libby Lindsay, Madi B. Webb, Ciara Miller, Izzy Metz, Jack Higgins, Michael Higgins, Paige DeSorbo, Pia Host, Kerra Wisebecker, Katerina Guerrero, Alicia Husar, Diana Madison, Michelle Wazniak, Lily Chee, Ming Lee Simmons, Gabrielle Union Dwayne Wade, Odell Beckham Jr, Brett Alan Nelson, Andew Saffir, Daniel Benedict, Darren Kennedy, Freya Drohan, and more.

Serena Williams, Cynthia Erivo

Leonardo Maria del Vecchio, Teyana Taylor, Jessica Serfaty

Winnie Harlow

Kaytranada, Zack Bia, Uncle Waffles, Chase B and Hank all guest Deejayed the affair as Richie Akiva emceed on stage. A birthday presentation was also given to Ray-Ban president and evening co-host Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio.

Kaytranada

Partygoers were greeted upon arrival with Sainte Marguerite en Provence Rosé, and Perrier-Jouet Champagne. Specialty cocktails also welcomed attendees including a Malfy Italian Gin Negroni, Mumm Napa Sparkling Poppi Orange Spritzer, and an Absolut Lemon Lime Poppi cocktail. As groups settled at their tables, Codigo Tequila, and Perrier-Jouet champagne flowed. Peroni Nastro Azzurro Italian Beer was also featured along with The Glenlivet, Jefferson’s Whiskey, Martell, Lillet, and Kahlua. Prebiotic soda brand poppi was the official soda sponsor for the evening, serving colorful cans to guests all night long. Ray-Ban provided chicsters their newest Ray-Ban Reverse sunglasses, which launched just last year, a cutting-edge inverted lens design shifting from a traditional convex lens to a concave lens.

 

Serena Williams, Richie Akiva

Frida Aasen

Perhaps one of the most welcome guests of the night came from Neat Burger, who provided a starving crowd vegan delights such as Neat dogs, burgers, Chick’n and fries. Pure heaven at 2am! Until next year…

 

Images: BFA

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

The Daily Front Row

Seating you front row, taking you backstage & catapulting you into the world of fashion. Stalk us on twitter @DailyFrontRow, follow us at FashionWeekDaily.com and always be seated front row.

You may also like

Your Guide To The Met Gala’s 2024...

Watch! Highlights From The 8th Annual Fashion...

Incredible Moments From The Daily’s Fashion Los...

The Fashion Los Angeles Awards Most Heartwarming...

The Daily’s Fashion LA Awards To Take...

Daily Media: Serena Williams Launches Wyn Beauty,...

Versace’s Iconic Campaign, Aoki Lee for BCBG,...

Daily Media: Marie Claire’s New Executive Editor,...

Inside The CFDA Fashion Awards: The Winners,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.