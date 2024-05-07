Inside Richie Akiva’s Annual THE AFTER Party at Casa Cipriani Presented by Ray-Ban

Now an annual Met Gala tradition, Richie Akiva held his always epic “The After” party at Casa Cipriani last night. The event was hosted by Doja Cat, Serena Williams, Janelle Monae, Teyana Taylor, Vetements’ Guram Gvasalia and Rita Ora and presented by Ray-Ban.

The starry guest list included Ray-Ban president Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio and fiancé, model and actress Jessica Serfaty (wearing archival custom Dolce & Gabbana), Lewis Hamilton, Off Set, Camila Cabello, LaQuan Smith, Alton Mason, Justine Skye, Lana Del Ray, Luca Castallani, Winnie Harlow, Frida Assen, Vittoria Ceretti, Jaden Smith, Ben Simmons, Kornelia Ski, Kaytranada, Jalen Moore, Camille Opp, Elizabeth Lake, Libby Lindsay, Madi B. Webb, Ciara Miller, Izzy Metz, Jack Higgins, Michael Higgins, Paige DeSorbo, Pia Host, Kerra Wisebecker, Katerina Guerrero, Alicia Husar, Diana Madison, Michelle Wazniak, Lily Chee, Ming Lee Simmons, Gabrielle Union Dwayne Wade, Odell Beckham Jr, Brett Alan Nelson, Andew Saffir, Daniel Benedict, Darren Kennedy, Freya Drohan, and more.

Kaytranada, Zack Bia, Uncle Waffles, Chase B and Hank all guest Deejayed the affair as Richie Akiva emceed on stage. A birthday presentation was also given to Ray-Ban president and evening co-host Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio.

Partygoers were greeted upon arrival with Sainte Marguerite en Provence Rosé, and Perrier-Jouet Champagne. Specialty cocktails also welcomed attendees including a Malfy Italian Gin Negroni, Mumm Napa Sparkling Poppi Orange Spritzer, and an Absolut Lemon Lime Poppi cocktail. As groups settled at their tables, Codigo Tequila, and Perrier-Jouet champagne flowed. Peroni Nastro Azzurro Italian Beer was also featured along with The Glenlivet, Jefferson’s Whiskey, Martell, Lillet, and Kahlua. Prebiotic soda brand poppi was the official soda sponsor for the evening, serving colorful cans to guests all night long. Ray-Ban provided chicsters their newest Ray-Ban Reverse sunglasses, which launched just last year, a cutting-edge inverted lens design shifting from a traditional convex lens to a concave lens.

Perhaps one of the most welcome guests of the night came from Neat Burger, who provided a starving crowd vegan delights such as Neat dogs, burgers, Chick’n and fries. Pure heaven at 2am! Until next year…

Images: BFA

