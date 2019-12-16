Inside the Botanical Garden’s Winter Wonderland Ball + More Chic Events

Check out pics and recaps from all of the chicest fashion fêtes below! And make sure to email us at events@chicreport.com for editorial coverage consideration. Click here to read more party coverage from this month.

Friday, December 13

New York Botanical Garden Raises Funds With a Ball

The New York Botanical Garden hosted its annual Winter Wonderland Ball for over 400 guests, raising more than $300,000 to support Garden and its renowned children’s education and family programs. The evening was sponsored by Wempe Jewelers. A favorite holiday tradition among New York’s young notables, this year’s attendees included Olivia Palermo, Brian Atwood, Wes Gordon, Ariana Rockefeller, and Timo Weiland. Guests enjoyed cocktails in the 28th annual Holiday Train Show, featuring more than 175 iconic New York landmarks, with Central Park as a spotlight. Following cocktails was dinner and dancing, with music by DJ May Kwok.

Google and LENS Celebrate the Launch of Creator Labs With a Party

The Creator Labs program — Google and IMG LENS’ new incubator platform championing the next-gen creative community — held a group art exhibition in NYC this weekend. The show features photographs and films exploring social issues such as mental health, black masculinity, climate change, LGBTQ rights, the Latinx community and more, with all of the work being shot on the Google Pixel 4. The talented artists on display included Mayan Toledano, Myles Loftin, Andrew Thomas Huang, June Canedo, and Glassface, among others.

On Friday night, Creator Labs celebrated the show with a party. Many of the artists were in attendance, as were Bethann Hardison, IMG’s Ivan Bart, and Leigh Lezark.

Thursday, December 12

Anna Wintour, Gucci, and The Cinema Society Fête American Woman

Sienna Miller and Aaron Paul presented their new film, American Woman, at Metrograph in Manhattan. The night — which was co-hosted by Anna Wintour, Gucci, and The Cinema Society — was followed with a party at Omar’s La Boite, where guests like Emily Blunt, Billy Crudup, and Helena Christensen got a chance to mingle.

Wednesday, December 11

Nacho Figueras Launches Fragrance at Bergdorf Goodman’s

Model and polo player Nacho Figueras celebrated his new fragrance line, the Ignacio Figueras Collection, at Bergdorf’s with a store party. Figueras was joined by his wife, Delfina Blaquier, as well as close friends and executives from the fragrance industry including perfumer Carlos Benaim and the Fragrance Foundation’s Linda Levy.

The Blonds Help The Times Square EDITION Throw Its First Holiday Party

David and Phillipe Blond created a custom crystal tree topper for The Times Square EDITION’s first holiday party. The designers worked closely with the hotel’s go-to event floral and landscape designer, Paul Phoa, to execute the extravagantly decorated fauna. To celebrate, The Blonds and The Times Square EDITION held a party to unveil the collaboration and enjoy the hotel’s signature cocktails, crafted by Bar Director Salvatore Tafuri. Located on the 10th floor lobby, The Times Square EDITION’s first-ever holiday tree stands 12 feet tall, just before the lobby’s iconic staircase, and will be on display throughout the holiday season.

