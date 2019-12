Sophie Sumner sat down with beyond adorable seven-year-old Maximilian to get his take on the best gifts to give this holiday season. While he was happy to offer suggestions for his parents, he was taken aback (to put it mildly) when Sumner asked him what he’s getting his secret crush this year. It doesn’t get much cuter.

Happy Holidays from The Daily!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.