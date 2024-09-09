Chic ReportNews

Ashley Longshore’s “High Kicks” Exhibition Features Anna Wintour As You’ve Never Seen Her

written by Eddie Roche

Here’s something to do while killing time in-between shows this week.. Ashley Longshore’s “High Kicks” installation is up at her gallery on Crosby Street in Soho and it’s a whole lotta fun. The beloved artist, who counts Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Oprah and Salma Hayek as owners of her work, features whimsical and campy paintings of Dolly Parton, Anna Wintour, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Linda Evangelista, and more.

Longshore’s work is known for its take on pop culture, feminism, American consumerism and Hollywood. She made history with Bergdorf Goodman’s first female solo artist exhibit in its 100 plus-year history when she was featured in their iconic Fifth Avenue window display.

It’s a busy month for Longshore, who is also releasing a new book by Rizzoli, on September 17th. Giving The Bird is an irreverent collection/character study on whimsical birds accompanied by imaginative descriptions of their unique personalities.  It marks the fourth book from the artist.

Head to 43 Crosby Street to check out “High Kicks”

 

Eddie Roche is the Chief Content Officer of The Daily Front Row/Daily Summer/Daily Hollywood @eddie2275 on Instagram

