Anna Wintour & Naomi Campbell Swap Barbs At Harlem’s Fashion Row Awards

Duck for cover! Harlem’s Fashion Row’s annual awards and fashion show were off to a dramatic start on Thursday night, courtesy of Anna Wintour and Naomi Campbell. While presenting Campbell with the ceremony’s Icon Award, Wintour teased the supermodel’s late arrival at the event—noting she is known for “often” being late, according to Page Six. However, when Campbell arrived and ultimately accepted her trophy from Harper’s Bazaar’s EIC Samira Nasr, she emphasized it “wasn’t my choice to have the other woman [Wintour]” as her presenter. The pair’s teasing isn’t entirely off-topic, since New York Fashion Week—where events and attendees are often late—is the norm. Needless to say, we’re watching our clocks closely this week!

Kendall Jenner & Alexander Skarsgård Strip Down In Calvin Klein’s Fall 2024 Campaign

Swoon! Alexander Skarsgård and Kendall Jenner are turning up the heat in Calvin Klein’s latest womenswear and menswear campaigns. Captured by Mert Alas, both stars lounge indoors and outdoors in the brand’s latest briefs and lingerie. For a fashionable spin, Jenner and Skarsgård also cover up with sharp shirts, trousers, denim, dresses, and more from the label’s recently launched Calvin Klein Studio collection. Their joint campaigns mark the latest celebrity moments for the brand for Fall 2024, following Klein’s viral underwear campaign with Jeremy Allen White.

Marc Jacobs & Futura Team Up For A Dynamic Painted Streetwear Collab

Takin’ it to the streets! Marc Jacobs has joined forces with Futura for his latest 40th anniversary collaboration. The pair’s new capsule collab features a variety of unisex pieces, including jeans, hoodies, bags, shirts, and jewelry. Printed splatters and swirls of paint nod to Futura’s longtime graffiti artworks, as well as the artist’s ties to streetwear culture. Added edge comes from the duo’s accompanying campaign, starring Paloma Elsesser and J Calvin—plus cameos from Futura himself. The launch also precedes Futura’s latest artistic endeavor: his “Futura 2000: Breaking Out” exhibit at The Bronx Museum on Sept. 8, which will be celebrated with themed pop-ups in New York, London, Japan, and Beijing.

Pat Cleveland & Anna Cleveland Go Back In Time For Roger Vivier’s Fall 2024 Campaign

Pat and Anna Cleveland are embracing the mod style of the ’60s for Roger Vivier’s latest campaign. Gherardo Felloni’s Fall 2024 creations feature a lineup of low-heeled pumps, thick-soled boots, and chic handbags. Glossy tortoiseshell prints, spliced black and white stripes, square buckles, and more complete the range with a vintage-inspired touch. The mother-daughter duo’s joint roles truly make for a sweet family moment—and proves that chic style can transcend generations.

