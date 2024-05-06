Condé Nast’s union reaches agreement before the Met Gala

The Condé Nast Union has reached an agreement with its parent company ahead of tonight’s Met Gala. The publishing house has begun a tentative initial contract with union workers at its various publications, which include Vogue, GQ, Teen Vogue, and more, according to The New York Times. The deal’s terms include $3.3 million in overall company wage increases, as well as a $61,500 initial starting salary, two additional weeks of family leave, greater bereavement leave, and ending its current “two-tier permanence system.” News broke on the union’s social media early this morning ahead of the Gala, where its members threatened to form a picket line that attending celebrities would have to cross to enter the event.

Chloe Fineman brings Anna Wintour to “Saturday Night Live”

Anna, is that you? Chloe Fineman put her impression skills to the test on Saturday Night Live as Met Gala co-chair and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. In a new sketch, Fineman waxes on miniature statement pins as stars including host Dua Lipa walk the Gala’s red carpet. While draped in Wintour’s signature sunglasses, bob, and layered necklaces, Fineman also shared a behind-the-scenes clip of herself on the steps—featuring “Anna” directing photographers and sharing the pronunciation of Gala sponsor “Loewe.” As for Fineman appearing on tonight’s carpet? We’ll have to wait and see.

Stella McCartney celebrates Falabella’s 15th anniversary

Happy birthday, Falabella! Stella McCartney took Soho by storm on Sunday night, closing her downtown boutique for a late-night soirée celebrating the 15th anniversary of her Falabella handbag line. The bash included a display of Falabella sculptures in vegetables and ice, plus the XXXL version Cara Delevingne wore in her latest campaign. The chain-trimmed bags were seen on guests mingling with Sakara cocktails and dancing to beats by Zuri Marley, including Nicole Ari Parker, Elizabeth Gillies, Hannah Waddingham, Serena Goh, Christian Bendek, Mary Leest, Jessica Wang, Sai De Silva, Afiyah Bennett, Alexandra Richards, Samantha Olson, Matthew Cancel, Vincenzo Dimino, Luca Mornet, Julian Polak, and more.

