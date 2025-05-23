Tod’s Celebrates Fine Craftsmanship With Its New Italian Hands Book

Ciao! Tod’s brought a fun crowd to its Madison Avenue boutique to launch its new book Italian Hands—Artisanal Stories From Italy, which celebrates the label’s artisans and Italy’s high craftsmanship. The luxe affair found attendees mingling with cocktails and a range of hors d’oeuvres while perusing the brand’s new Spring 2025 collection, as well as a special station where its signature Gommino loafers were crafted by hand! As night fell, everyone stepped out with a copy of the book—naturally, in Tod’s signature orange hue. The evening’s guests included Penn Badgley, Katie Holmes, Rachel Brosnahan, Andrew Scott, Christian Slater, Helena Christensen, Diego Della Valle, Danai Gurira, Kiki Layne, Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury, Chloe Flower, Tyrod Taylor, Sophie Elgort, Jessica Capshaw, Daniel Watts, Alex Harrington, Arianna Huffington, Anh Duong, Anna Weyant, Linda Fargo, Jason Rembert, Meredith Duxbury, Nick Brown, Derek Blasberg, Sai de Silva, and more.

All images: Mike Vitelli and Deonté Lee/BFA.com

Cole Haan And Sophie Lopez Toast Chic Summer Style At Manuela

Cole Haan soaked up the sun this week with a colorful luncheon at Manuela, celebrating its new Summer 2025 collection and a curated edit by star stylist Sophie Lopez. During the occasion, Lopez was front and center to greet guests arriving during a refreshing cocktail hour. After hearing welcome speeches by Lopez and Jimmy Everett, everyone enjoyed a delicious meal of chicken, fish, salad, golden beets, and more. Plus, to add a dash of Haan’s signature sharp style to their wardrobes, all in attendance left with the label’s new woven Catherine tote bag. The afternoon’s chic guests included Elana Fishman, Ruby McAuliffe, Emily Sanchez, Madison Rexroat, Victoria Montalti, Fawnia Soo Hoo, Tchesmeni Leonard, Kelsey Legg, Jeanine Farucci, Susan Brickell, and Clea O’hana.

All images: Brendon Cook/BFA.com

Longchamp’s SoHo Boutique Reopens With A Burst Of Star Power

Longchamp welcomed a massive party to its reopened Soho boutique on Wednesday night. The occasion marked the space’s new renovation with revamped interiors and artwork designed by Thomas Heatherwick—who’s also behind The Vessel at Hudson Yards. The store’s three floors, each incorporated with Longchamp’s signature green hue, were filled with flowing cocktails and plenty of chic handbags as guests mingled, chatted, and danced to beats by Amrit Tietz and Mona Matsuoka. The night was complete with a special themed dance performance by Jacob Jonas The Company. Guests at the stylish affair included Emma Roberts, Ego Nwodim, Jean Cassegrain, Natalia Dyer, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Isabela Merced, Tommy Dorfman, Caroline Vazzana, Emily Kammeyer, Sophie Cohen, Marina Ingvarsson, Elana Fishman, Christian Bendek, and more.

All images: BFA.com

