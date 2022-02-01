Will These Be Rihanna’s Go-To Pregnancy Brands?

Congratulations are in order for mama-to-be Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky, who announced they’re expecting via a snowy Harlem photoshoot published yesterday. The singer donned a bright pink, blizzard-ready vintage Chanel puffer from the Fall ’96 collection, a pair of baggy jeans, and vintage LaCroix and Chanel accessories—reportedly totaling upwards of $29,000!!—to share the news. Being the fashion mogul and headline-making star that she is, there’s no question all eyes will be on RiRi’s maternity style. Cast your bets, here’s who we’re anticipating to see a lot of!

Savage x Fenty

OK, but this was a given, right? If there’s anyone that loves a laced-up set, it’s none other than Rih herself. And now that she’s expecting, we’re anticipating a wardrobe chock-full of her own brand’s ultra-soft satin robes, hooded onesies, and fluff-knitted bralette-pants sets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA (@savagexfenty)

Balenciaga

A clear proponent for anything and everything comfortable, oversized, and touting a Balenciaga label, the queen of pairing sweatpants and pumps makes a convincing case for the French house and all of its edgy wares (case in point: the pants-less red Balenciaga puffer outfit that broke the Internet). We’re expecting nothing less daring for her pregnancy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rihanna Style Guide (@rihannastyleguide)

Dries Van Noten

Dries has long been the performer’s go-to for all her oversized coat needs (trust us, they’re abundant in NYC). The cult-favorite Belgian designer’s outerwear is destined to remain a must-have for keeping her growing bump both snug and stylish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rihanna Daily Style (@rihannadailystyle)

Amina Muaddi

Where there’s a will for an Amina Muaddi shoe—be it a grocery store run or a trip to the dance studio—there’s a way, and no one knows it better than Rih. The label, which has always been a staple in the chart-topper’s repertoire, even joined forces with Fenty for multiple capsule drops. Be it a PVC pump, strappy stiletto, or ruched leather squared-toe, we’ll be anything but surprised to see the mom-to-be without her go-to shoe brand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rihanna Daily Style (@rihannadailystyle)

Dolce & Gabbana

The singer is no stranger to this Italian label’s vintage wares, and by the looks of it, her mini me won’t be either.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Raf Simmons

Proven time and again to be her favorite for date night stripes, Raf Simmons is an essential in Rihanna’s closet. In the name keeping things casual and just-rolled-out-of-bed chic (see below!), she typically opts for the designer’s cozy jackets, oversized jumpers, and varsity pieces. Third trimester-approved!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Bottega Veneta

Rihanna has long kept her hands full with new Bottega pouches in all their guises, plus various iterations of the label’s signature intrecciato weave pieces. Now, though, the multi-hyphenate might just be swapping her hand-held clutch for a shoulder strap and its contents for diapers. That’s life!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

R13

The fashion powerhouse has a penchant for denim and ready to wear label R13. Indeed, while we’d expect you wouldn’t wear anything twice when you’re a star like Rihanna, she’s been seen to step out repeatedly in her R13 faves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rihanna Daily Style (@rihannadailystyle)

Celine

From quilted leather vests come winter and cargo pants and sunnies for summertime errands, Rih evidently loves a good Celine moment. But, then again, who doesn’t?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

