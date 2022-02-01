Brands To See At Atlanta Apparel: Trina Turk On What’s Ahead For 2022

Atlanta Apparel is just around the corner—taking place from February 1-5, to be exact. As we get prepped and excited for what’s set to be the event’s largest-ever showcase of 500+ showrooms, we’re ensuring you have a cheat sheet to success by calling out some of our favorites. Next up: we chat to designer Trina Turk, who’s celebrating 25 years in the biz! Here’s what’s keeping her busy, busy, busy and what she’s focused on for the next chapter.

What inspired you to dive into the world of fashion?

I loved fashion from an early age, and when my mom taught me to sew at age 11, I became obsessed with fabrics and creating my own garments.

Tell us about how you started the brand! What was your vision, and how did everything evolve to what it is today?

I started my company in 1995 after working as a designer for others for 12 years. My goals were to create something I would personally wear and to see if I could become a successful entrepreneur. Color and print were important from day one. They have become signatures of the Trina Turk brand and important to our evolution into swimwear, menswear, and other categories.

The world shut down days before the release of your 25th anniversary capsule collection. In what ways were you able to connect with customers throughout the pandemic?

We connected through social media and our website.

We love your signature poppy prints and bright colors! If you had to pick three words to describe the label, what would they be and why?

Optimistic. California. Vibrant.

Tell us about your design process. Do you tend to pay mind to what’s trending, or do you keep to your Palm Springs roots?

We do both! We keep an eye on trends, incorporating those that make sense for Trina Turk.

How has your personal style evolved over time?

My personal style has always incorporated strong pattern and a graphic sense. The Palm Springs aesthetic became an identifier of Trina Turk early on, and we have remained true to that idea since the beginning.

Tell us about your latest collection!

Our Spring 2022 collection theme is “Palm Springs Eternal”. My favorite pieces are the voluminous maxi dresses and caftans—I’m looking forward to wearing them with a cocktail in hand! We styled looks simply, with vintage sandals, plexiglass earrings, patterned scarves, and hats in our custom prints or white terrycloth.

You’re scheduled to show at Atlanta Apparel! What excites you most about having a presence at the market?

We’ve been showcasing at the Atlanta Apparel show for over 25 years, it’s a great way to see the reaction and get feedback on our new collections!

What are you showing/what can customers expect from the brand?

We are revisiting our favorite inspiration locale with a fresh interpretation of Palm Springs poolside style. A vibrant array of signature prints set the tone, including eye-popping florals and mod geometrics. Leatherette, daisy sequins, a near-neon pink windowpane plaid, and smocking details add texture.

You’re also very passionate about interior design and architecture. How did that passion evolve?

I see life as one big design project! Interior design and architecture overlap with fashion design—color, proportion, finishes, and scale come into play in all three disciplines. My late husband and I restored and decorated several architecturally significant mid-century homes. I consider myself an architectural hobbyist and design enthusiast.

You make it all look effortless! What’s your key to success?

Having the best team and a clear vision of what the brand should be is the key to our success.

How do you enjoy spending your spare time?

I love architectural tours, visiting museums and galleries, shopping flea markets, art and vintage clothing fairs, and hiking all over Southern California and beyond!

What’s next for the brand?

Like most fashion brands, we are really working on expanding our reach virtually to tell stories about what makes Trina Turk unique. That is our main focus.

See highlights from Trina Turk’s Spring Summer 2022 collection below:

