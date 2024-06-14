What’s New in the Hamptons for Summer 2024?

Memorial Day weekend has come and gone, which means one thing to New York’s city dwellers; the summer season in the Hamptons is finally underway. Pack your bags, and come along for the ride because we at The Daily have compiled a list of the latest and greatest restaurant, shops, fitness studio, and hotel openings Out East. While there will always be Hamptons mainstays, like the ubiquitous farm stands, such Amber Waves and Round Swamp, restaurants like Bilboquet, Moby’s, and Crow’s Nest, and classic hotels like Topping Rose, each summer there are always exciting new additions. Now, without further ado, a look at what’s new:

RESTAURANTS

Spring Cafe Aspen (Sag Harbor)

Aspen’s and Greenwich Village’s favorite vegetarian restaurant, Spring Cafe Aspen, is popping up in Sag Harbor, where owner Sabrina Rudin will be providing food and beverage at the new Post House gym. With a grab and go setup, get some of the freshest, organic salads (all dressings made in house!), sides like chickpea tuna, marinated tofu, soba noodles, juices, cookies, and power balls. Light, clean eating for your post-workout munchies.

Wayan & Ma•dé Out East at Dopo Buttero (East Hampton)

SoHo’s Wayan and Ma•dé are making their way Out East with an outpost in East Hampton’s Dopo Buttero. They will be serving their unique Indonesian cuisine all summer long, highlighting vibrant Southeast Asian flavors and fresh ingredients sourced from local Hamptons fishermen and farms. Think tuna tartare with sambal hijau vinaigrette and puffed rice; ginger turmeric-dressed fluke sashimi; and crab fried rice with green chili, garlic and cilantro.

Lil Charli (East Hampton)

In my opinion, there’s always room for another pizza place in the Hamptons, especially one that stays open until 4am on weekends. Enter Lil Charli, a causal pizza eatery serving high end pizzas, such as soppressata with spicy honey and prosciutto, burrata, and arugula. In other words, total crowd pleasers.

Casa Sereña (Montauk)

In case you felt there was no longer a reason to imbibe at Surf Lodge, think again, as this summer Casa Sereña opened, a Mediterranean inspired restaurant concept. Featuring a fresh menu by Culinary Director Robert Sieber, Casa Sereña serves crudos, sea bass, and loads of shellfish, influenced by the rich tapestry of Greek mythology and the Lodge’s vibrant coastal sunsets overlooking Fort Pond.

Meeting House (Amagansett)

Taking over the old Wölffer Kitchen spot, Meeting House is reopening in Amagansett just in time for summer. Given its close proximity and prime location in Amagansett Square, the restaurant will also serve as the official food and beverage supplier for the Reform Club. Expect the family friendly spot to serve loads of American classics and locally sourced wines and produce.

Arthur & Sons (Bridgehampton)

Another day in the Hamptons, another New York City pop-up. Not complaining at all, of course–in my mind, buzzy West Village Italian eateries are always welcome. The menu consists of red sauce classics, like old school Caesar salad (made with lemon as an alternative to eggs and anchovies), fried calamari, meatballs, spicy rigatoni alla vodka, chicken parm, and best of all, oversized fried mozzarella triangles.

Sag Harbor Tavern (Sag Harbor)

Billy Durney, the owner of Red Hook Tavern, is opening a new spot in the Hamptons, the Sag Harbor Tavern, in the former home of longtime stalwart, Dockside Bar & Grill (RIP). Although it’s still unclear what the menu will have on offer, we can safely say that the burger (8oz hulking patty and all) from Red Hook Tavern will be making an appearance. Overall, however, food will trend more towards seafood to match its seaside location.

SHOPS

The Row (Amagansett)

Quiet luxury meets the Hamptons, as The Row opens their first store Out East in the laid back town of Amagansett. Formerly the space occupied by Tiina, the shop will surely be stocked with their sumptuous staples and lust-worthy accessories for summer.

Bonpoint at the Beach (East Hampton)

Known for their high-quality children’s clothing with charming and timeless looks, Bonpoint has decided to migrate Out East. Sure to be a hit with parents all around, as having a central location in East Hampton will make summer must-haves and back-to-school shopping a breeze.

Khaite (East Hampton)

Another cult classic brand is hitting up the Hamptons. This time, Khaite, in East Hampton. In line with its cool girl aesthetic, the shop will be stocked with long tailored dresses, Japanese denim and oversized jackets.

ME+EM (East Hampton)

ME+EM, a modern luxury women’s clothing brand with monthly capsules of ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear, all designed in London, has opened an intimate 600 square foot boutique in East Hampton, featuring the brand’s timeless designs. In celebration of its arrival in the U.S., ME+EM has collaborated with local New York based architectural experts Rigos Mills and Janson Scuro and local British creatives to create a fusion of British craft and American design sensibility. Ceramicist Tina Vaia has created bespoke works that mirror ME+EM’s design ethos of texture clashing and hi-low styling, subtly nodding to the label’s graphic plus sign within her designs. The store embraces a palette combining textured plaster in a warm taupe and ME+EM classic pink, offset with pops of mustard. Textiles from interior designer Rose Uniacke’s collection have been used to create bespoke fitting room curtains and reupholster vintage furniture to create an inviting home away from home environment.

Image: Courtesy

Veronica Beard (East Hampton)

Following the success of their Southampton store, which has been a Village staple for years, Veronica Beard has opened a second Hamptons outpost this summer on Newton Lane in East Hampton. The store embodies the coastal charm the brand is known for, designed by interior specialist Carolina de Neufville. The space showcases a mix of coffered wood wallpaper, vintage pieces, and floral textiles, along with their trademark Dickey blazers and other wearable, contemporary classics.

DÔEN (Sag Harbor)

DÔEN, the California based brand known for their effortless silhouettes in cotton poplin, linen and voile to be worn now and into high summer, has opened in Sag Harbor. Designed by interior designer, Nicky Kehoe, the store stays true to the brand’s roots, inspired by a nostalgia for the coastal California of decades past, but with a beachy, Hamptons twist.

FITNESS

Post House Gym / Forma Pilates (Sag Harbor)

Post House, the fitness studio located inside Casa Cipriani, focuses on reprogramming the body through posture-based exercises and weightlifting techniques. Lucky for you, it has popped up this summer in Sag Harbor. Clients have access to private and semi-private sessions and group classes with celebrity trainers. In addition to a Spring Cafe Aspen partnership, which will be providing food and beverage, the gym will also feature Forma Pilates, the wildly popular, invite-only Pilates studio, where clients can indulge in private reformer sessions overlooking Baron’s Cove.

Brisa (East Hampton)

Looking for something to switch up your workout routine? Look no further than Brisa, the padel club popping up in East Hampton. One part athletic club, one part social club, Brisa sports three padel courts, an outdoor lounge featuring furniture crafted by Mexican artisans, and a wellness space that includes yoga and a cold-plunge for those of us that are more, say, adventurous.

HOTELS

The Maidstone (East Hampton)

The Maidstone Hotel, an iconic institution nestled within the historic district of East Hampton has reopened this season. Designer Poonam Khanna led the cosmetic refresh that pays homage to the storied building and its iconic history. Refreshed guest room interiors are rooted in a natural palette, reflecting the timeless beauty of the Hamptons – earthy sand tones, warm amber and soft peaches that call to mind varying hues from the coastline. Updated common spaces complement the guest rooms with shades of greens and blues inspired by the ocean and sky. Luxury touches such as Frette Linens, Santa Maria Novella amenities, as well as small details to the upholstery and furnishings add subtle variations to each room that set this boutique hotel apart.

Image: Courtesy

Montauk Yacht Club (Montauk)

Proper Hotels, the hospitality group behind the Kelly Wearstler-designed mainstays in Santa Monica and Austin, has taken over at the Montauk Yacht Club with an extensive, on brand, renovation. But the fun doesn’t end there. Their restaurant, The Ocean Club, reopens this season under the guidance of Chef Jarad McCarroll, formerly of Chiltern Firehouse and The Ritz London.

BLADE’S HAMPTONS STREAMLINER

Blade, the company that has for years provided a means to beat traffic to the Hamptons via a 15-minute helicopter transfer, has introduced a new service this summer to take passengers Out East, the Hamptons Streamliner. Rather than air travel, however, this one is by bus. Think the Jitney, but on steroids. It has been billed as a more luxurious option, or a “private jet experience on wheels,” where riders get free alcoholic drinks, PopUp Bagels, and Sweet green salads. Each seat also includes a personal call button that, once rung, will prompt attendants to deliver cashmere blankets, hot towels, or drinks, on demand. Even better, Blade has partnered with membership service by Dria to curate “Survival Dopp Kits” to enhance the passenger experience. Each kit includes Dria Murphy’s hand-picked wellness essentials from brand favorites, such as Furtuna Skin, LivOn Labs, Saie, Naked MD, Gorgie, Kitsch, Symbiome, Superieur Electrolytes, Maison Margiela, and Kiehl’s. All products are carefully chosen to enhance the passenger journey and ensure everyone arrives in the Hamptons rested and refreshed.

Image: Courtesy