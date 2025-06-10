Lavazza Comes To Montauk Yacht Club This Summer

Attention coffee lovers! This summer, Lavazza, brings its La Dolce Vita lifestyle to Montauk through a new three-year partnership with the Montauk Yacht Club. The club’s popular Ocean Club restaurant will feature three exclusive menu items inspired by Lavazza’s signature blends: a decadent tiramisu, a refreshing chilled mousse, and a refined espresso martini. “

“At Lavazza, we understand that coffee is no longer just a beverage—it’s a cornerstone of culinary and hospitality experiences,” said Daniele Foti, Vice President of Marketing, Lavazza North America. “This partnership with Montauk Yacht Club underscores our commitment to supporting the foodservice industry with products, programs, and creative inspiration that help operators differentiate their offerings and drive deeper guest engagement. It’s a testament to the role coffee can play in elevating the full spectrum of dining and service moments.”

“Working with Lavazza opened up new creative possibilities,” said chef Jarad McCarroll. “Coffee isn’t just an ingredient—it’s a complex, aromatic element that adds depth, richness, and surprise. These dishes and beverages reflect that idea while staying true to our seasonal, coastal style.”

Lavazza will also bring a series of curated summer activations. During several weekends- June 14–15, July 4–6, and July 19–20—guests can relax poolside amid custom-branded Lavazza decor, while enjoying complimentary chilled mousse in Lavazza cups and seasonal coffee beverages served from a dedicated pop-up cart. The activation kicked off last weekend and was celebrated with a special dinner at Ocean Club for editors and influencers to get a first taste of the new partnership. Additional elements at the venue include a branded café market takeover throughout June, complete with curated coffee drinks and visual storytelling, and an in-room experience that extends the Lavazza lifestyle directly to guests with special amenities and sweepstakes access via QR code.

This activation is part of Lavazza’s broader Pleasure Makes Us Human campaign, launched last summer, which celebrates meaningful moments of indulgence and connection through coffee. The Montauk Yacht Club partnership adds to Lavazza’s growing list of hospitality collaborations, joining Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Princess Cruises, and marquee events like the US Open, as the brand continues to deliver premium coffee experiences in the world’s most beloved destinations. It’s the summer of Lavazza!

For more information visit www.lavazzausa.com or montaukyachtclub.com, and follow @lavazzausa and @montaukyachtclub on social media.

